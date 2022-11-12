Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Called Out ‘Cheating’ NFL Legend Tom Brady
Ronda Rousey is an accomplished professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, but even she knows cheating when she sees it in the world of American football. That’s why, in 2015, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion slammed NFL legend Tom Brady for having allegedly done just that. The accusations...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Usos make history, Survivor Series WarGames takes shape
The Usos will officially become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history by the time Monday Night Raw rolls around. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso turned back the New Day on Friday's episode of SmackDown and now look ahead to Survivor Series WarGames. New Day held the record for...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Star Claims Illegal Substance Viral Clip Was Actually Them Using A Toaster
After a fascinating video played during his podcast, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar had some clearing up to do. For Rene Dupree, he will always have the resume credit of being one of the youngest professional wrestlers to ever sign with WWE, starting in 2002 at the age of 18 years old. With his progression moving quick, it only took around a year for Dupree to make his debut on WWE TV being a part of the La Resistance tag team paired up with Sylvain Grenier.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
itrwrestling.com
Long Time Absent WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Amidst Return Rumours
On the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown the Viking Raiders returned to the blue brand for the first time since September. However, the pair didn’t come alone as they were joined by Sarah Logan. The trio interrupted a proposed match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega before it...
itrwrestling.com
Social Media Calls Out Returning WWE Star For Gimmick Theft
On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Opening Bell: Full Gear week, plus a Mizpology
Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week we’ve just begun. WWE Raw preview – Monday, November 14, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY Any show with “Yum!” in the name of the venue can’t help but appear fun (and yes, we know that’s an actual part of the company’s name). What could be truly entertaining is seeing The Miz apologize for what he’s done with regard to Dexter Lumis. But will it be a sincere act of contrition, or simply to save his own...
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Tag Team To Wrestle First TV Match Since 2020
The current NXT tag team division has a number of transcendent pairings, with a recent move seeing Indus Sher reunite in the brand. Veer and Sanga both returned to the supposed developmental brand after having already reunited on the NXT live event circuit. NXT’s forthcoming broadcast on Tuesday, November 15...
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s First WWE Match Since Returning Revealed?
Returning to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8, Bray Wyatt has remained at the top of the sports entertainment product. Reports have stated that the two-time Universal Champion is perceived as the number one babyface on the Friday Night SmackDown roster, alongside being a top merchandise seller. Until now,...
itrwrestling.com
Recently-Signed AEW Star Has Maximum Number Of Shows On Their Contract
Officially confirmed by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Bandido is contracted to All Elite Wrestling. The ex-ROH World Champion had debuted for the Tony Khan-fronted promotion during Dynamite’s 28 September broadcast, failing to win the title for a second time as he lost to Chris Jericho. Interest in Bandido from...
