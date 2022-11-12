The Usos have had an iron grip on the WWE tag team division for well over a year and that shows no signs of changing after another stunning win on Friday Night SmackDown. On the November 11th episode of the blue brand The Bloodline’s resident tag team specialists took on the New Day who have previously carved their own names into tag team history. Many would argue that the two teams are the very best in WWE today, meaning fan anticipation was high heading into the bout.

2 DAYS AGO