wrestleview.com
New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
itrwrestling.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown
After weeks of vignettes and teases on television, the Viking Raiders have returned to WWE SmackDown and they haven’t come alone. On the November 11th edition of the blue brand B-Fab had been scheduled to take on Zelina Vega but the match never got chance to get started. The pair were interrupted by the Viking Raiders who were joined by Sarah Logan who announced that “Valhalla is here.”
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Tag Team To Wrestle First TV Match Since 2020
The current NXT tag team division has a number of transcendent pairings, with a recent move seeing Indus Sher reunite in the brand. Veer and Sanga both returned to the supposed developmental brand after having already reunited on the NXT live event circuit. NXT’s forthcoming broadcast on Tuesday, November 15...
itrwrestling.com
Social Media Calls Out Returning WWE Star For Gimmick Theft
On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
itrwrestling.com
Long Time Absent WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Amidst Return Rumours
On the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown the Viking Raiders returned to the blue brand for the first time since September. However, the pair didn’t come alone as they were joined by Sarah Logan. The trio interrupted a proposed match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega before it...
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
itrwrestling.com
The Usos To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions In History After SmackDown Win
The Usos have had an iron grip on the WWE tag team division for well over a year and that shows no signs of changing after another stunning win on Friday Night SmackDown. On the November 11th episode of the blue brand The Bloodline’s resident tag team specialists took on the New Day who have previously carved their own names into tag team history. Many would argue that the two teams are the very best in WWE today, meaning fan anticipation was high heading into the bout.
itrwrestling.com
Top Wrestling Promoter Considered Buying ROH Before Tony Khan
According to another top promoter in the professional wrestling industry, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) owner Tony Khan wasn’t the only one interested in buying Ring of Honor (ROH) when it was up for sale earlier this year. Billy Corgan first came into the world of professional wrestling back in...
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
