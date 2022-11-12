Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Called Out ‘Cheating’ NFL Legend Tom Brady
Ronda Rousey is an accomplished professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, but even she knows cheating when she sees it in the world of American football. That’s why, in 2015, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion slammed NFL legend Tom Brady for having allegedly done just that. The accusations...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
MMAWeekly.com
Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s shocking comeback finish of Israel Adesanya
The story was told 1,000 times before their fight. Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya twice before, but this was MMA and many wondered if Pereira could pull off one more win, arguably when it means the most. At UFC 281, it was a different story. The end of the first...
Anthony Rumble Johnson was dealing with undisclosed illness prior to his death
Anthony Rumble Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday. No cause of death was immediately shared, but we know that Johnson had been dealing with an undisclosed illness. In 2021, Johnson came out of retirement to compete in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
nodq.com
Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?
Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Smackdown to become the challenger against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series: War Games. Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?. Shotzi has a cool entrance with the TCB tank, so...
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
