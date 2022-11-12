Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Longtime New Albany basketball coach stepping down after season
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball's Jim Shannon announced on Friday that this upcoming season will be his last as head coach of the Bulldogs. The upcoming year will be Shannon's 25th season as the program's head coach. "I simply want to spend more time...
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 73-72 Loss vs. Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a career night from El Ellis, the Louisville men's basketball program falls to 0-2 to start the first year of the Kenny Payne era, thanks to a game-winning shot from Wright State. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers had...
kentuckytoday.com
Buzzer-beating shot sends Cards to another tough defeat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne is still looking for his first victory as a head coach after Louisville blew a late lead and lost another heartbreaker Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals (0-2) led Wright State 72-67 after El Ellis scored underneath with 1:32 remaining, but...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Take Down the Green Wave in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Huge Win Against Meade County
The (9-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs at home by taking on the (6-5) Meade County Green Wave at Colonel Stadium in Henderson. The Green Wave won the coin toss but elected to defer to get the football to start the second...
linknky.com
Simon Kenton can’t beat history – or Louisville Trinity – in Class 6A playoffs
If you thought the RPI ratings for Kentucky’s Class 6A probably couldn’t be that far off and No. 2 Simon Kenton Pioneers had a real shot at finally catching up with Louisville Trinity’s four-loss Shamrocks, you could probably make a case for that. Especially when you looked...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-16 Loss at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a good performance from their defense, the Louisville football program's offense failed to hold up their end of the bargain, resulting in a 31-16 loss at Clemson to snap a four-game win streak. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, quarterback Brock Domann, wide receiver Tyler Hudson...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker
Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
WBKO
KSP responds to jail riot
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Med Center Health Foundation hosts Charity Ball for their "Community Clinic" and "Dental Clinic"
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Wave 3
Rare baseball memorabilia up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum has several rare baseball collectibles up for grabs as part of its 19th annual live auction. The auction will include several big items, including Babe Ruth’s gloves, signed baseballs from several Hall of Fame players, autographed baseball cards, jerseys and more.
kentuckytoday.com
Severns Valley has new pastor in place
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Parts of I-265 and I-65 closed for separate crashes in Louisville
Two crashes held up traffic in Louisville on Friday morning. Part of Interstate 265 was closed at Westport Road due to a crash. The crash happened sometime Friday morning and involved both a tractor-trailer and a Jefferson County Public Schools bus. JCPS officials told us there were no kids on...
