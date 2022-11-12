ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stingy defense leads Elmwood to 28-7 win over rival Eastwood

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
BOWLING GREEN — The Elmwood defense laid the lumber in a historic Battle of the Woods as the Royals shut down rival Eastwood's high-octane offense in a 28-7 Division V regional semifinal win on Friday night.

After Eastwood had scored 49 points in a regular-season meeting, Elmwood limited the Eagles to only a touchdown before an electric atmosphere with fans wrapped around the fences at Bowling Green High School.

Elmwood played stout defense in the first half, grabbing a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter before taking a 21-7 lead into the break. The Royals had the ball at the start of the final quarter with a three-touchdown lead and put together a methodical drive. Senior running back Mason Oliver, who rushed for a game-high 150 yards, carried eight straight times as Elmwood salted it away.

Elmwood (12-1) avenged its only loss and advances to play fourth-ranked Liberty Center in the regional final next week. The Tigers (13-0) routed Coldwater 34-0 in their regional semifinal.

“Our defense played their tails off. I could see it in their eyes all week. They were dialed in,” Elmwood coach Greg Bishop said. “We knew what was at stake. It's do or die, and our kids are excited to move on. It's Week 14 now, and it's the first time in Elmwood football history that we've ever been this far.”

In the 65th installment of the Battle of the Woods, No. 10 ranked Eastwood came in averaging 44.3 points and 400.9 yards per game. But the equally offensively talented and 12th-ranked Royals (42.0 points and 494.8 yards per game) were the only team to gain traction.

The Royals avenged a 49-48 loss to Eastwood on Sept. 30. The Eagles claimed the Northern Buckeye Conference title.

“If I'm being honest, I've dedicated all four years of high school to this exact moment right here,” Oliver said. “This is my last go-around. I want to go out with a bang. We'll be ready for next week and ready to just keep advancing.”

The Royals rushed for 234 yards, quarterback Hayden Wickard threw for 142 yards and a touchdown, and wideout Micah Oliver had 76 receiving yards.

Elmwood's defense limited Eastwood to 207 yards of total offense and did not allow the Eagles to complete a pass.

“We challenged our kids, up front offensively and defensively, to get after them, and boy our kids respond well,” Bishop said. “They played their tails off.”

Eastwood's Bryce DeFalco recovered a fumble in the third quarter, and the Eagles were driving to get back into it. But Elmwood senior defensive back Alex Arnold stepped in front of a pass and came up with an interception near his goal line and returned it down the sideline for the score.

“My defense gave me a great opportunity to make a play. All I had to do was execute,” Arnold said. “It felt really good. There was nobody in front of me. I think it was [the final dagger]. Last time they scored 49 points on us, so to hold them to seven felt great. It was a great team win.”

The 99-yard pick-six gave the Royals a 28-7 lead with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Elmwood drove 80 yards on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead as Oliver scored on a 17-yard run. The Royals then took a 14-0 lead on a 69-yard pass strike from Wickard to Micah Oliver 2:05 into the second quarter.

The Royals forced another Eastwood turnover on downs, and Arnold then scored on an 18-yard run to put his team up 21-0 with 5:40 left in the first half.

Eastwood senior QB Case Boos broke off a 40-yard TD run to get the Eagles on the board as they trailed 21-7 with 2:11 left in a quickly played first half. Boos finished with 130 rushing yards.

“We still believed we had a shot,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said of the early deficit. “There's a reason that these guys have won as many games as they did. They weren't going to go down without a fight. After every loss, I think there are definitely plays that I wish we could have back. But it certainly wasn't just one of us.

“These seniors are really special. I'm proud to have coached them. They kept pushing and believed in each other.”

Elmwood missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with 4:41 left. But the run-oriented Eagles could not pick up significant yardage. Elmwood reached the regional semifinals last year before falling to power Elyria Catholic.

“Eastwood is a great football team, but we're excited for the opportunity to go to Week 14,” Bishop said.

