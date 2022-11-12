ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, OH

Liberty Center football routs Coldwater to advance to regional final

By By Mark Heiman / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

LIMA – Physicality and consistency are two things that Liberty Center football coach Casey Mohler preaches.

His Tigers proved they are hearing the message loud and clear during a 34-0 mauling of Coldwater in Friday night’s Division V, Region 18 semifinal at Lima Stadium.

The 13-0 Tigers dominated up front on both sides of the ball and moved on to face Elmwood (12-1), a 28-7 winner over Eastwood, next Friday in the regional final at a site to be determined.

“Our guys came out and played hard for 48 minutes,” Mahler said. “We ask them to be physical, be physical, be physical, and that is all they know right now.

“They’ve done a great job for 13 games, but we have to keep going.”

Liberty Center set the tone right from the start. The Tigers picked up five first downs, marched 77 yards in 14 plays and took 6 minutes, 21 seconds. Matthew Orr capped the drive with an 8-yard run behind the left side of the line.

The Tigers got an 11-yard run on the drive from quarterback Zane Zeiter, and the senior tossed a 12-yard pass to Colton Chambers, but the rest of the plays were of the 3-, 4-, 5-yard variety.

“We want to be consistent,” Mohler said. “The further you get into the playoffs, the fewer big runs you will have because the defenses are better. We just talked about being consistent and to keep the chains moving.

“The guys have taken that to heart, and they know that’s what we are going to try to do.”

Even with a short field, the Tigers were able to stay consistent and eat clock. Liberty Center needed nine plays and 5:21 off the clock to score on a Zeiter 3-yard run midway through the second quarter.

Orr, who had 101 yards on 21 carries, scored on a pair of 4-yard runs in the second half. The first capped a nine-play, 53-yard drive and the second an 11-play, 58-yard drive.

Sandwiched in between those was a 27-yard interception return TD by Colton Kruse.

“Our front three really set the tone,” Kruse said of the Tigers’ defensive front.

“I saw [Owen] Box and, I think, [Aiden] Hammontree pressure the quarterback. I think [the quarterback] was just trying to throw it away, and I was able to grab it in stride,” said Kruse of his pick six.

Kruse was part of the Tigers’ three-prong rushing attack that churned out 304 yards. Kruse had a game-high 102 yards on 18 carries, while Zeiter added 69 yards on 12 rushes.

“It puts a lot of pressure on the other teams’ defense. They are not sure who is going to get the ball,” Kruse said.

“Our line just does a great job upfront and it’s downhill from there.”

The defensive line helped set the tone in holding Coldwater to 63 total yards. The seven-time state champion Cavaliers (12-1) managed just 9 rushing yards.

“We [defensive backs] don’t have to really worry about runs with [our defensive line],” Kruse said. “That allows linebackers and defensive backs to make plays and flow to the ball.”

Marcel Blasingame was 7 of 19 passing for 54 yards and two picks – Zeiter’s interception snuffed out a last-second threat to end the first half – for the Cavaliers, who possessed the ball just over 10 minutes.

“Everyone played a whale of a game,” Mohler said.

“Every unit is in sync right now. We played well tonight and we’ve really played well the last few games.”

But it’s not over as the Tigers will attempt to bring their consistency and physicality at least one more week.

