Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg falls to Olentangy Liberty in defensive-minded regional semifinal

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
 2 days ago

FOSTORIA — This contest was not the one Perrysburg, a team used to tallying points in bunches and a team that had dropped 40 points eight times during the regular season, was expecting.

“I thought we'd put some more points on the board. I didn't think it was going to be 52-45 — this was November OHSAA Week 13 football,” Yellow Jackets coach Dirk Conner said. “There's probably not a ton of those scores across the state tonight.”

Drawn into a slugfest in which the winning team mustered a little more than 100 yards of total offense, Perrysburg succumbed 14-3 to Powell Olentangy Liberty to cap off a memorable 11-2 season.

Defense ruled from the outset. The teams traded punts to start the game before the Yellow Jackets made their deepest incursion into Patriots territory. Senior quarterback TJ Takats lofted a promising-looking pass into the end zone, but Olentangy Liberty defensive back Alexander Okuley reeled it in for an interception.

Takats struggled to find a foothold against a ferocious Patriots pass rush, completing 12 of 25 passes for 140 yards and running for 20 yards on 10 carries. Conner heaped praise on Takats — a Bowling Green baseball commitment — and the rest of Perrysburg’s senior class, which led the program to its second Northern Lakes League title in three years and a pair of playoff wins a year after winning a Division I postseason game for the first time.

“I’m proud of them. There's a million things I could say right now, but I want to focus on what a great group of kids we have, what a pleasure it was coaching this season,” Conner said. “They really helped to push things forward with the program. We played into Week 13, and we want to continue to play into week 13.”

The centerpiece of the Yellow Jackets’ offense throughout the regular season — senior running back Connor Walendzak, the program’s all-time leading rusher — was also kept in check, rushing for 45 yards on 15 carries. He did, however, make a pair of critical plays on defense.

Olentangy Liberty was nursing a 7-3 lead thanks to a 68-yard first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Leonard to wide receiver Evan Nelson when it took possession at midfield in the third quarter. On second and third down, Walendzak burst into the backfield from his strong safety position to sack Nelson on back-to-back plays.

“There's nothing I can say in a sentence on the news that's going to sum up what he means,” Conner said. “He's a once-in-a-lifetime player.”

Perrysburg’s only points came with 21 seconds left in the first half, when senior kicker AJ Bibb booted a 34-yard field goal to wrap up a 14-play drive that melted away 8:04. A second field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that would have shaved the Patriots’ advantage to 7-6 was foiled by a mishandled snap.

Seizing the opportunity, Olentangy Liberty drove to a 25-yard touchdown strike from Leonard to Okuley that iced it with a little more than two minutes to play.

“Perrysburg’s a very talented football program with some fantastic players and coaches,” Patriots coach Steve Hale told reporters. “This is what you expect in the third round of the playoffs.”

The Yellow Jackets, who lost their opener 24-21 to Dublin Jerome, finished the season with 11 wins in their final 12 games — including two wins over Findlay and a pair of definitive victories over two of their strongest NLL challengers, Anthony Wayne (38-28) and Southview (44-7).

“We want this to be an all-the-time thing, not a sometimes thing,” Conner said. “We feel like we've established the groundwork that's going to push us forward to that. It's just a tremendous group of young men, and I'm proud I got to be their football coach.”

