Whiteford football advances to state semifinals after win over White Pigeon

OTTAWA LAKE — Jake Iott rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns as Whiteford used a 24-point second quarter to take control of the game and top White Pigeon 38-26 on Friday night to advance to the Division 8 state semifinals.

Hunter DeBarr scored on an 8-yard run and Shea Ruddy scored on runs of 63 and 10 yards in the decisive second quarter for the Bobcats.

Iott added a rushing touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters to help ensure a Whiteford victory.

DeBarr finished with 84 rushing yards, while Ruddy added 71.

Whiteford rushed for 311 yards as a team as both teams leaned heavily on the run game.

White Pigeon churned out 229 rushing yards behind 91 yards from Dom Frachetti.

Whiteford will play Clarkston Everest Collegiate next week at a site still to be determined.