ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers

A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.
YONKERS, NY
noambramson.org

Food Tour of Union Avenue

An epic food tour of Union Avenue in New Rochelle’s West End, led by our own Council Member Martha Lopez and Lohud food writer Jeanne Muchnick. Sure to whet your appetite for some of Westchester’s most authentic and delicious cuisine. I blogged about my own food tour through the neighborhood a few years ago, but Martha and Jeanne seem to have topped me.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley

An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley. Last spring, Kingdom Faire saw more than 5,000 people attend its pirate-themed festival in Putnam Valley. The fantasy festival included a mermaid show by professional water artists, break dancing, comedy and a pyrobellydancer. Now the company behind...
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December

Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester

It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!

Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy