Daily Free Press
Terriers earn first Hockey East sweep of the season with 5-1 showing against UMass Amherst
Following a decisive 7-2 victory on Friday night, the Boston University Terriers men’s ice hockey team (6-3-0, 4-2-0 Hockey East) returned home to Agganis Arena and came away with a 5-1 victory against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-5-0 HE) in their first Hockey East weekend sweep of the young season.
Daily Free Press
UConn’s size too much for the Terriers in disappointing 86-57 effort
The Boston University Terriers men’s basketball team fell to the University of Connecticut Huskies 86-57 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Friday night thanks to a dominant 27-point, 15-rebound performance from UConn junior forward Adama Sanogo, the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year. The Huskies (2-0) jumped out...
Daily Free Press
Women’s hockey splits weekend with UVM
The Boston University women’s hockey team (4-8-0, 3-7-0 Hockey East) headed to Burlington this weekend for an away-series against the University of Vermont Catamounts (8-5-1, 6-3-1 HE). In Friday’s matinee matchup, the Catamounts hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Terriers despite a last chance effort to even...
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State
Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
WMUR.com
High school football: D-3 and D-4 champions crowned, D-2 semifinalists battle
Campbell came out on top against Trinity for the D-3 title, while Somersworth soared against Newport in D-4. Pelham and Souhegan won their respective D-2 semifinal games.
Daily Free Press
REVIEW: Night of BU A Cappella wows audience
Singing — or rather, singing well — is a considerably difficult task. I think that’s pretty much agreed upon, right? But singing, without instrumentals, while harmonizing, on an empty stage in front of an eager audience… Well, that’s a whole different ball game. Boston University’s...
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once. Long before his days as a standup, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as the...
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
Boston councilors upset after Walgreens closes three locations in low-income neighborhoods
BOSTON — There’s a sign outside the Walgreens on River St. in Mattapan letting customers know they now have to go to 825 Morton St.—almost a mile and a half away—to get their prescriptions filled. “It’s sad…for people that have no car or transportation means,” resident...
Daily Free Press
America’s First Factory and the advent of capitalism | Bad Business
Most people know about the role New England played as the birthplace of the American Revolution, but few may be aware that New England also spearheaded another revolution of arguably even greater importance. In New England’s textile mills, the Industrial Revolution, and capitalism with it, first arrived on the shores of the New World.
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
