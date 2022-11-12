ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

UConn’s size too much for the Terriers in disappointing 86-57 effort

The Boston University Terriers men’s basketball team fell to the University of Connecticut Huskies 86-57 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Friday night thanks to a dominant 27-point, 15-rebound performance from UConn junior forward Adama Sanogo, the BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year. The Huskies (2-0) jumped out...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Women’s hockey splits weekend with UVM

The Boston University women’s hockey team (4-8-0, 3-7-0 Hockey East) headed to Burlington this weekend for an away-series against the University of Vermont Catamounts (8-5-1, 6-3-1 HE). In Friday’s matinee matchup, the Catamounts hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Terriers despite a last chance effort to even...
BURLINGTON, VT
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores game-winning TD for Boston College against NC State

Joe Griffin Jr. wrote another chapter in his breakout freshman season at Boston College on Saturday night. With 14 seconds left in the Eagles’ game on the road against No. 16 North Carolina State, the Springfield Central alum pulled in a two-yard, one-handed touchdown reception from quarterback Emmett Morehead to put Boston College ahead of the Wolfpack, 21-20.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Free Press

REVIEW: Night of BU A Cappella wows audience

Singing — or rather, singing well — is a considerably difficult task. I think that’s pretty much agreed upon, right? But singing, without instrumentals, while harmonizing, on an empty stage in front of an eager audience… Well, that’s a whole different ball game. Boston University’s...
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

America’s First Factory and the advent of capitalism | Bad Business

Most people know about the role New England played as the birthplace of the American Revolution, but few may be aware that New England also spearheaded another revolution of arguably even greater importance. In New England’s textile mills, the Industrial Revolution, and capitalism with it, first arrived on the shores of the New World.
PAWTUCKET, RI

