Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Alec Baldwin Loses Legal Battle in 'Rust' Lawsuit
Alec Baldwin has lost at least one legal battle related to a Rust shooting lawsuit. According to Deadline, Baldwin filed a motion asking the court to remove him from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell's negligence lawsuit. On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Mitchell can continue pursuing her negligence and other claims against Baldwin and El Dorado Pictures Inc.
WTRF
Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit
(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Alec Baldwin Sues Film Crew Over “Rust” Shooting
Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the crew for “Rust.”. Alec Baldwin is suing several crew members of the film, Rust, after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Baldwin’s legal team argues armorer Hannah...
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters
Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists. In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.
Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back When Trump Claims His Show Is “Dead”: “I’m On Television, You’re On the Toilet”
Jimmy Kimmel delighted in the chance to blast Donald Trump on his late night show after the former president called him out during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Nov. 5). Trump, who has been stumping for conservative candidates ahead of the midterms, claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live “is practically dead,” but the late night host fired off plenty of retorts last night proving otherwise.
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim
The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
Anti-Defamation League Slams Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Appearance
The organization accused "SNL" and NBC of "normalizing and popularizing antisemitism."
Gallagher, standup comedian who smashed watermelons on stage, dead at 76
Leo Gallagher, the standup comedian who famously smashed watermelons and other food items on stage during his routine, has passed away. Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs Thursday after “a short health battle,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The report says he also previously suffered multiple heart attacks.
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Columbus Short hit with restraining order after threatening neighbor
Columbus Short’s neighbor recently went to court to get a restraining order against the actor, and the judge granted the request. According to documents, the neighbor says he and Short got into a confrontation and the actor called himself a “killer” while threatening to beat up the man, whose child was with him at the time.
Comments / 0