Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Popculture
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing
James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
NEWS10 ABC
Kevin Conroy, ‘the most beloved voice of Batman,’ dies from cancer
Kevin Conroy, who voiced the iconic Batman character in numerous animated films, TV series episodes and video games since the 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 66, DC Comics announced Friday. The company called him “the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every version of Batman Kevin Conroy has played
Forget Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson and the rest, the most definitive portrayal of the Dark Knight for many a Batman fan has to be Kevin Conroy. The legendary voice actor has certainly played the character more times than anyone else, appearing as the Caped Crusader across multiple media ever since first bringing Bruce Wayne to life three whole decades ago in Batman: The Animated Series, which first hit our screens in 1992.
Kevin Smith Sentimentally Reflects On Working With Late Batman Icon Kevin Conroy And Opens Up About Their Final Conversation
Kevin Smith got sentimental following the death of beloved Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best episodes of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
In 1989, Tim Burton’s masterpiece Batman was causing Batmania around the world. Warner Bros. was seeing financial success from not only ticket sales but all kinds of merchandise. So when Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski pitched their take on the Caped Crusader, Batman: The Animated Series, it was just what they were after. The iconic series premiered in 1992, with the late Kevin Conroy starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman (the definitive voice of Batman), and it would run for a total of 85 episodes, finishing in 1995.
Collider
How Kevin Conroy Became My Batman
Superheroes have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Even before the film landscape saw an implosion of caped and cowled characters, they were prominent in television — especially on Saturday morning. I'd often get up, make myself a bowl of whatever cereal was available at the time (preferably Cap'n Crunch), and plop down in front of the TV to catch up on the adventures of my favorite heroes. And one of the most prominent was Batman, thanks to the voiceover work of Kevin Conroy.
Newsweek
