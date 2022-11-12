ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas. Thomas was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Scottsville Food Lion. He is believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with VA Tags ULP 1923. He was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.
theriver953.com

VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
RUSTBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigating incident on Rugby Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy