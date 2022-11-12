Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas. Thomas was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Scottsville Food Lion. He is believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with VA Tags ULP 1923. He was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent juvenile to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:55 p.m. Saturday within the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and found a juvenile...
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
theriver953.com
VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
Police: UVA shooting suspect taken into custody
The University of Virginia went into a lockdown Sunday night following a reported shooting on campus.
PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch
The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
cbs19news
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
Names released of 3 killed in University of Virginia shooting; suspect in custody
UPDATE, Nov. 14, 1:43 p.m. — The Henrico County Police Department said a patrol officer spotted the car University of Virginia police believed Jones was driving. Henrico County police took Jones into custody around 11 a.m. in the 5700 block of Edgelawn St., which is in the eastern area of the county. UPDATE, Nov. 14, […]
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
Chesterfield Police looking for Wells Fargo robbery suspect
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike, said he had a firearm and demanded money. The man then left with cash in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with no tags.
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
