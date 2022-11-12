Explanation: Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel scored a goal at 13:34 of the third period (6:26 remaining), however, the Situation Room was about to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cole Koepke's shot had completely crossed the Washington goal line at 13:11 (6:49 remaining). According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."

