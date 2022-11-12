Read full article on original website
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Ex-NHL ref Tim Peel: Lightning star Nikita Kucherov 'pouts' about getting hit
Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov is known for being a dynamic offensive player, but he'd never be mistaken for a player who enjoys the more physical part of the game. Ex-referee Tim Peel reiterated this fact on the Clearing the Crease podcast. "Love Kucherov, but he pouts if...
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote
markerzone.com
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
WTOP
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindell, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a...
As Roberto Luongo prepares for Hall of Fame induction, he still has home with Florida Panthers
There have been a lot of meaningful dates in Roberto Luongo’s professional hockey career.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Washington Capitals travel to Central Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a home-and-home series. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick. The Capitals and Lightning played on Friday night, which was a dominating victory...
ESPN
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
NHL
Sergachev's four points power Lightning past Capitals
TAMPA -- Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists in the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Sergachev is the first defenseman to have four points in a period since Morgan Rielly did it with...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
FOX Sports
Sedin twins, Luongo lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Daniel Sedin has shared the spotlight with his brother ever since they stepped into the NHL. With their playing careers over and one of the game’s biggest honors on the horizon, the younger sibling — by a whole six minutes — was front and center minus his twin Friday as the celebration for the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 got underway.
Yardbarker
Penguins snap third-period tie, down Maple Leafs
Brock McGinn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who have won two straight after losing seven in a row.
NHL
Video Review: WSH @ TBL - 13:11 of the Third Period
Explanation: Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel scored a goal at 13:34 of the third period (6:26 remaining), however, the Situation Room was about to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cole Koepke's shot had completely crossed the Washington goal line at 13:11 (6:49 remaining). According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Lightning claim winger Rudolfs Balcers off waivers from Panthers
Rudolfs Balcers is staying in Florida. At least, he’s staying in the state of Florida as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Lightning have claimed the winger off waivers from the Panthers. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with Florida this past summer after being bought out by...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Must Make Most of Hoffman Hot Streak with Trade
Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman is proving he has something left in the tank and, most importantly from the Habs’ perspective, in trade value. With three goals in his last two games, Hoffman’s making a strong case he can be a worthwhile contributor to any playoff-bound team’s Stanley Cup hopes. And, if any such hypothetical trade helps dash those of the Habs in the process, why not?
WTOP
Allen’s miscues, Jefferson’s big day help Vikings beat Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
