Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
NBC Connecticut
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
Bills QB Josh Allen comments on 'horrendous' second half in OT loss to Vikings
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday due mainly to a fumble by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. The fumble, Allen's third of the game, cost the Bills a surefire. Following the loss, a dejected Allen...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
Bill Cowher Furious With Colts Hire: NFL World Reacts
The Indianapolis Colts made a move that was heard around the football world earlier this week. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning move to fire head coach Frank Reich after his job appeared to be safe for at least the rest of the season. The move came just one week after the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10
Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Baffles Team with Jeff Saturday Hiring
The good news about owning your own NFL team is that you don’t have to answer to anybody. Even if your decisions alienate the entire franchise, that’s the scorn that Jim Irsay has earned after hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Ian...
Yardbarker
Colts QB Matt Ryan scrambles back to form in second chance
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan kicked on the jets in his second stint this season as Indy's starter. The quarterback's 39-yard scramble late in the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders helped set up a game-winning touchdown. It was the longest run in Ryan's career. Colts interim coach Jeff...
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns’ suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson, who was acquired by the Browns in a controversial trade in March, was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment. He returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to attending meetings, weight-room workouts and conditioning sessions with members of Cleveland’s training staff.
Watch: Raiders QB Derek Carr driven to tears after loss to Colts
Following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr's frustration brought him to tears. Carr bared his soul when discussing with the media what he and his teammates go through each week to play on Sundays. "I'm just pissed off about some of...
Yardbarker
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Yardbarker
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Yardbarker
Lolo Jones weighs in on Clemson RB Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle
Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed. Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
A showdown between a pair of teams going in two opposite directions will meet out on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Heart of America. Join us for our NFL odds series where we make our Jaguars-Chiefs prediction and pick. Coming into...
Comments / 0