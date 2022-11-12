ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: Venice pulverizes Riverdale to open title defense

By By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

VENICE — The Venice High football team took out a season’s worth of scoring frustrations against Riverdale on Friday night.

The Indians scored on offense, defense and special teams, racing to a 63-10 halftime lead on the way to an 87-20 win in a Region 4S-4 quarterfinal game at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The 87 points are the most in the John Peacock-era (2007-now), and possibly the most in school history.

“We had a good week of practice and we put some emphasis on (red zone),” Peacock said. “I knew we were gonna continue to get better as far as red zones and finishing drives.

“This is the playoffs. We did our job as the No. 1 seed.”

Even after Peacock pulled the first-string offense at halftime, Venice (6-3) couldn’t be stopped.

The Indians added 24 points in the second half as Elliot Washington II scored his second and third kickoff return touchdowns and backup quarterback Anthony Miller ran in a touchdown from 12 yards out. Venice went for two — and got it — on each second-half score, as Wes Bigelow ran for a pair of conversions and Miller had the other.

Riverdale coaches didn’t appear to appreciate the second-half scoring barrage, especially the two-point tries, sharing words with Venice coaches during handshakes.

“I don’t have a second-string extra-point unit,” Peacock said of Riverdale’s reaction. “Like, what do you want me to do?”

Finishing drives had plagued the Indians ever since a Week 1 loss to Miami Northwestern through last week’s defeat against Clearwater International Academy.

Venice defensive end Damon Wilson II didn’t give the offense a chance to start the scoring, though, as he scooped up a Raiders’ fumble on their third offensive play and ran it back 22 yards for the game’s opening touchdown.

When the Indians’ offense finally had its turn, it couldn’t be stopped.

The offense came out guns blazing as quarterback Brooks Bentley completed 14-of-20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Senior receiver Keyon Sears (4 rec. for 70 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore receiver Ryan Matulevich (9 rec. for 98 yards, TD) were Bentley’s go-to targets.

Running backs Alvin Johnson III and Jamarice Wilder were nearly unstoppable for Venice, too, as the two backs combined for 13 rushes, 188 yards and four touchdowns through the first two quarters.

Riverdale managed to cross midfield once in the first half on a trick-pass from athlete Anthony Baxter to running back Cole Hayes for 38 yards. However, Riverdale had to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Dayllon De Paula.

Riverdale wouldn’t score again until Venice pulled its first-string defense midway through the second quarter, leading, 49-3.

By then, there was no coming back for Riverdale.

Key stats: Venice did whatever it wanted on offense. The Indians rushed for 14.5 yards per carry between its two starting running backs and averaged 13.7 yards per catch with its first-string offense.

On the flip side, Riverdale couldn’t get anything going on offense themselves.

The Indians’ first-string defense allowed the Raiders to cross midfield once.

Key plays: Venice would have run away with it even if its two best players didn’t get in on the fun. With Wilson II scoring once and Washington II scoring three times, this one quickly turned into an all-time blowout.

What it means: Venice’s playoff dominance has carried over from last season, at least for now. The Indians scored on all nine offensive drives as they look ready for another run at a state championship.

Up next is the winner of Lehigh vs. Palmetto in the Region 4S-4 semifinal round.

Quote: “Our job is to score points. What do you want me to tell the two guys who have been on scout team players all year? What should I tell their parents? They’re not gonna play? Those kids deserve to play. We’ve taken lumps like that against Manatee. You never see me getting upset about it.” — Peacock

