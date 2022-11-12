ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 18

Ed Gamache
2d ago

This is premature Friday night drop. Have a good weekend, I’ll wait until Monday to assess the results. Still 300,000 plus votes to count!

Reply
8
Richard Hernandez
2d ago

HELL YES! protect democracy from any & all trumpets. Amigo you had my vote and all my subscribers.

Reply
9
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Republicans inch closer on Saturday but still trail in key races

A Saturday night ballot update from Maricopa County helped Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh tighten their races, but the Republican candidates will need to secure greater shares of the remaining votes to win. Lake earned 51.8% and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs took 48.8%...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

‘He’s a Fed!’: Infighting Derails Pro-Kari Lake Protest in Arizona

Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from an ABC15 reporter. The protesters also reportedly marched around the voting facility, a riff off of the biblical tale from the book of Joshua, where God instructed Joshua to circle the city of Jericho seven times. Elsewhere, Vice News reporter Tess Owen noted that participants were accusing a far-right Boogaloo Boi member of being a federal agent. “He’s a fed,” one march participant could be seen yelling at the Boogaloo Boi in footage from the scene. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called.Lol everyone’s accusing eachother of being feds pic.twitter.com/NGyGmtGFJZ— Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 12, 2022 Read it at Twitter
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Officials say 80K votes to drop from Maricopa County

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 1 hour...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

