Local students react to pause of student debt forgiveness plan after ruled unconstitutional
As of Friday, The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for the student loan relief program since it was blocked a day before.
KBTX.com
Thousands of Aggies gathered at Ring Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Rain or shine, Aggies always show up for their Ring Day. That held true on Friday when more than 15,000 people attended the event. Texas A&M University is known for giving out Aggie gold to students who pass enough hours in the curriculum. Although weather wasn’t necessarily in their favor on Friday, it couldn’t dampen the mood.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served the United States. The event took place at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time and date marking the end of World War I. The Corps of Cadets laid two ceremonial wreaths, one at the Texas A&M Memorial Center and the other at the Corps Memorial Plaza.
KBTX.com
Taylor Signs Elite 2023 Recruiting Class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor signed three top-100 players in the 2023, including the No. 1 player in the state of Texas for the first time in program history during the early signing period. This marks the first signing class...
KBTX.com
High school students organize ceremony for local heroes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - IL Texas Aggieland High School students started Friday’s school day by honoring those who live out their motto “others before self.” Students organized a Veterans Day program to honor local veterans and thank them for their service. The program included music from...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Army Sunday Afternoon
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against the Army Black Knights at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Reed Arena. The Joni Taylor era started out on winning note, with the Aggies (1-0) defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45. The Maroon & White was led by its two freshman starters when Sydney Bowles came out firing on all cylinders, knocking down her first three triples and finishing with a team-high 13 points. Janiah Barker had a stellar collegiate debut of her own, scoring eight points while pacing the team in rebounds (eight), steals (six) and blocks (three).
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
KBTX.com
Bryan High School students compete in cupcake war finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School culinary instructor created a fun and creative competition for her students, cupcake wars. Tenika Williams has been doing this activity with her students for three weeks now. Each student was given a different theme; spooky, Hollywood and veterans. When they started, Williams...
KBTX.com
Madisonville High announces November signings
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning. Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College. A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview. Rayce...
KBTX.com
College Station Middle School hosts Veteran’s Day event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, College Station Middle School hosted an event honoring all Veterans. Students, teachers and parents were excited to join back in the College Station Middle School gym on Veterans Day this year. The event consisted of performances by College Station Choir and Orchestra, along with speeches by student leaders and Principal, Oliver Hardot. The most important part of the event was being able to honor the Veterans in the audience.
KBTX.com
Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime. Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M faces No. 11 Florida at Reed Arena Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to face No. 11 Florida Saturday November 12. The Aggies look to bounce back after a pair of road loses with help from the 12th Man. First serve is set for 4 p.m. Saturday between the Maroon...
KBTX.com
Houston Elementary hosts ‘Grateful for our Veterans’ parade and performance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Elementary hosted their annual parade and performance honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The “Grateful for our Veterans” event kicked off with students from the Bryan High School drumline leading a parade through the elementary school followed by veterans. After the two lap parade, the audience gathered in the school gym for a performance by the Rudder High School RangeRettes as well as songs and poetry recited by the third graders. The “Star Spangled Banner” was performed with sign language that the students have been working on since the end of September.
KBTX.com
College Station advances to area round with win over Wagner
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat San Antonio Wagner 37-19 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A-I Playoffs at Cougar Field Friday night. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns in the first half. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a score in the first quarter and...
KBTX.com
Blinn College Esports team eyes national championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College’s Esports team has only been around for a few years but they’re already making a mark in the collegiate rankings. The team has over 30 wins and only five losses and is ranked among the top five programs in the country. “The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Falls to No. 11 Florida on Saturday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M dropped its match versus No. 11 Florida, 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20). The Aggies return to Reed Arena Wednesday November 16th for Senior Night versus LSU. Leading the way for A&M (12-14, 4-11 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, who had 17 kills on the...
KBTX.com
History comes alive at Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Veterans Day weekend to the Museum of the American G.I’s History in Motion experience. Participants were able to take in the sights and sounds of American war history by getting up close and personal with the museum’s arsenal of vehicles and weapons once used to defend the freedoms of the United States of America.
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
KBTX.com
Aggies denied bowl opportunity after 13-10 loss to Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Remember back in August when Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Top 25? They are now 3-7 after a 13-10 loss to Auburn Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was kind of surprising in some respects, but after putting together...
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
