Hudson advances to Division II regional championship game with 16-14 win over Riverside

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
Lake Catholic volleyball sweeps Coldwater in three sets to win 2022 OHSAA Division III state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — 2022 feels a lot like 2010 did for Lake Catholic volleyball. The Cougars returned to the state tournament in 2010 and took home a state title after falling short the year before. Saturday, the Cougars followed a similar script on their way to a second state...
Photo gallery: On a wet night, Olmsted Falls marching band supports football team during playoff loss to Avon
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Nothing beats the excitement fans feel when their team is about to play in a high school state playoff football game. But that also means that nothing matches the disappointment of a loss in such a big game. Unfortunately for the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs and their...
St. Edward, Mentor back at it again: OHSAA football Division I regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No longer regular-season opponents, St. Edward and Mentor are familiar playoff foes. They will meet Friday night for the third time since 2018 in an OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Since 2010, they have met in seven playoff games. The eighth playoff matchup will take place at Euclid Community Stadium, where they met in 2018.
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin volleyball outlasts Gilmour Academy in 5 sets to win OHSAA Division II state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin senior Caroline Jurevicius now has something her father, former NFL receiver Joe Jurevicius has: a championship. It took Caroline and her NDCL volleyball team five sets to get it in the Division II state championship match against fellow Northeast Ohio power Gilmour Academy. The Lions faced a 2-1 deficit but rallied back and then closed out the Lancers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12, to secure that state title.
Glenville rolls to OHSAA Division IV regional final with 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — It’s been almost a decade since Glenville last played for a regional football championship. Coach Ted Ginn Sr. told his players that Saturday night at North Ridgeville’s Ranger Stadium after the Tarblooders’ dominating 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic in the Division IV regional semifinals.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
Avon blasts Olmsted Falls, 45-7, to return to Division II regional final
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Avon continues a familiar path while Olmsted Falls veers to another dead end. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs for the third time in the postseason and their 11th straight victory over their Southwestern Conference rival. This time, a 45-7 thrashing inside a drenched Pat Catan Stadium in a Division II, Region 6 football semifinal in Strongsville on Friday night.
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Specials teams and defense propelled No. 1 Chardon over No. 13 Kenston, 10-7, on Friday in a Division III, regional semifinal game at Boardman Stadium in Youngstown. The two-time defending state champion Hilltoppers, who defeated the Bombers, 35-18 in Week 6, trailed 7-3 at the half....
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
Watch as Darius Garland nails his 400th career 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of the Cavaliers’ brightest stars reached a career milestone in the first half of Cleveland’s Sunday night matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Darius Garland notched his 400th career 3-pointer in just his fourth NBA season out of Vanderbilt University. It came in dramatic fashion...
Browns running game stalled, Miami controls first half – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as Miami leads the Browns, 10-7. 1. The Browns wanted to run the ball, but had a hard time doing it. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for only 24 yards rushing on 10 first-half carries. Jacoby Brissett was sacked twice. 2....
The Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns were dominated by the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s 39-17 loss. What do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Why Nick Chubb’s lost fumble was the turning point of the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns got off to an outstanding start in Miami on Sunday, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive. They looked like they were going to do it again on their second drive of the game.
Browns rookie Jerome Ford provides spark in return game following IR stint
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There weren’t many positives in the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but if you’re looking for something to be excited about in the weeks ahead, look no further than Jerome Ford’s return. The rookie back was activated on...
