Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers to be part of the crypto craze. "It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary...
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback.
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia announced the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after nearly eight years. Gee said in a statement that Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives, has been named interim athletic director while a search is ongoing for Lyons’ replacement. Brown has a 21-24 record in his fourth season, including 4-6 this year. It’s the worst stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for...
Baker Mayfield's role with Panthers changes again
Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Browns rookie Jerome Ford provides spark in return game following IR stint
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There weren’t many positives in the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but if you’re looking for something to be excited about in the weeks ahead, look no further than Jerome Ford’s return. The rookie back was activated on...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 11 starter
Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game
Oscar Tshiebwe has been sidelined since an October knee procedure. Kentucky plays Michigan State and Gonzaga over the next week.
What Jim Harbaugh said in his Michigan football press conference before Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There aren’t a lot of questions at the moment for Michigan football that we don’t already have the answers to. The Wolverines have methodically dismantled every team that they’ve faced thus far, and with Illinois up next, considering that the Illini have lost the last two games and are now unranked, the expectation outside of Schembechler Hall is for more of the same. Then, it’s onto Ohio State.
Saquon Barkley and the defense helps move New York Giants to 7-2
It may not have been pretty, but the New York Giants picked up their seventh win of the season on
