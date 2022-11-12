ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade notable young player?

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team

In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo has name misspelled on jersey

The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
theknickswall

Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee

The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

