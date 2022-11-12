Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
NFL Week 11 early odds, betting lines: Saints favored, which says a lot about Rams
It might be hard to believe, but the 3-7 New Orleans Saints, who lost to the now 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday are favored to beat the defending Super Bowl champions this week in the Superdome. That says a whole lot about the state of the Los Angeles Rams, doesn’t...
Scoreboard roundup -- 11/13/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:. San Jose 3 Minnesota 2 (SO) Winnipeg 3 Seattle 2 (OT) Minnesota 33 Buffalo 30 (OT) Green Bay 31 Dallas 28 (OT) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Clayton News Daily
Goodell: ‘At Least’ Four More NFL Games in Germany Through ’25
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL will play its first game ever in Germany this weekend, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks on Sunday. The game might be a first for the league, but it certainly won’t be the last to take place in the country.
Chiefs open as road favorites over Chargers in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs have opened as road favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers on their upcoming “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 11. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City (7-2) are 7-point favorites over Los Angeles (5-4) next Sunday. The over/under point total is set at 49.5 points scored. The money line is now -310 for the Chiefs, giving K.C. a 75.61% implied win probability. Keep in mind this Kansas City team is now 3-5-1 against the spread this season and they’re also 4-5 on the over/under point total.
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia announced the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after nearly eight years. Gee said in a statement that Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives, has been named interim athletic director while a search is ongoing for Lyons’ replacement. Brown has a 21-24 record in his fourth season, including 4-6 this year. It’s the worst stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game
Oscar Tshiebwe has been sidelined since an October knee procedure. Kentucky plays Michigan State and Gonzaga over the next week.
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday's...
What Jim Harbaugh said in his Michigan football press conference before Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There aren’t a lot of questions at the moment for Michigan football that we don’t already have the answers to. The Wolverines have methodically dismantled every team that they’ve faced thus far, and with Illinois up next, considering that the Illini have lost the last two games and are now unranked, the expectation outside of Schembechler Hall is for more of the same. Then, it’s onto Ohio State.
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Las Vegas 2-6 After two games on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders are heading back home. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
profootballnetwork.com
List of NFL Stadiums With Grass or Turf
NFL stadiums across the country have two types of fields: grass or turf. Since Astroturf was introduced to the NFL in 1965 due to its lower costs and ease of maintenance over natural grass, players have suffered numerous non-contact injuries to their lower extremities. In a study that the NFL...
