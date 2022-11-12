Read full article on original website
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
WISH-TV
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
WISH-TV
Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend
The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. have partnered to clean up and secure downtown in advance of a pair of major sporting events that will bring Indianapolis international attention in 2024.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off
Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
readthereporter.com
Collective Beauty opens in Westfield
Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
Crawfordsville keeps Hoosier astronaut Joe Allen grounded
Forty years ago, the first fully operational flight of the Space Shuttle took off from the Kennedy Space Center. Crawfordsville native Dr. Joe Allen was a mission specialist on the flight.
