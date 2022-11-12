Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO