Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Amazon's Alexa caregiver service now allows custom alerts
You can find out when a loved one opens a medicine cabinet. Amazon's Alexa Together caregiver service is now more useful if you want to know a loved one's specific activities. The company has added custom alerts that ping up to 10 caregivers when there's particular smart home activity. You'll know if the care receiver opened a sensor-equipped medicine cabinet, for instance, or whether the bedroom light turned on at the right time in the morning.
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
How to scan a QR code with a Samsung Galaxy phone
QR codes are everywhere, from the table at the restaurant to business cards and posted placards. Although you may think they're new, they've been around since 1994 and were developed to replace barcodes. These codes were initially used on boarding passes, loyalty cards, and shipping labels. Times have changed, and QR codes now contain information such as contact data, Wi-Fi credentials, links, and more.
Cult of Mac
Track your online orders in the Wallet app in iOS 16
Order tracking is a mess. You might get a tracking number with your online order, but you have to bring up the tracking history on the carrier’s website or plug it into an app. With iOS 16, Apple hopes to end this madness with order tracking right in the Wallet app. You can see all* of your orders and their progress** in one convenient*** spot.
Domino's Is Having A Maaajor Sale — Here's How To Get 50% Off Pizza This Week
Yep, Domino's pizza is half off this week. 😋
ZDNet
How to add your driver's license to the Apple Wallet app (and why you should)
We're slowly moving toward a mobile-only future where we can leave wallets and purses behind. I use Apple Pay or Google Pay on a daily basis to pay for practically everything, as well as use these options at ATMs. Colorado has long supported a digital version of your state ID or driver's license in its myColorado app, but as of Nov. 9, the state now allows residents to add their ID to the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Apple Insider
How to create routes and add stops in Apple Maps
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Being able to map out your entire drive beforehand, with estimated travel times and future course changes, is a powerful addition to an already handy app. Here's how to create a multi-stop route in the latest version ofApple Maps.
Kim Kardashian Launches Loungewear for Dogs
Loungewear for dogs? With Kim Kardashian’s new range of Skims loungewear, you can kit out the entire family – even your canine. Forming part of the 2022 Skims holiday collection are matching plaid lounge sets. Mom, dad, and kids can all enjoy some new lounge attire, but so can the dogs! These comfy clothes range in size from XL (31-45lbs) to XS (3-7lbs), so as many dogs as possible can try them out, and even the family cat could wear them too.
advnture.com
Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite messenger hits lowest ever price at Amazon
Right now, you can pick up the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the list price, and the cheapest this pocket-sized satellite communicator has ever been. The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year, lets you stay in touch...
Samsung's $50 Z Flip 4 Early Access Black Friday deal will free you from pocket-breaking slab phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.
Comments / 0