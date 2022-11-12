ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane

A prospective air traveler was roasted by the Transportation Security Administration on social media on Monday after officers with the federal agency said it caught the person trying to conceal a gun inside a raw chicken stashed in their carry-on luggage. The weapon was flagged by TSA at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, where officers found it wrapped in what looked like thin paper packaging and hidden inside a raw chicken.A post shared to the official TSA Instagram account on Monday included photos of the uncooked bird being examined in an airport security screening area and the gun once it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
travelnoire.com

Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport

Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
NEWARK, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Midair sssurprise: Snake found on board United Airlines flight

In what may have felt like a scene out of the 2006 action movie “Snakes on a Plane,” a reptile was found in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. A passenger on United Airlines flight 2038, which flew from Tampa, Florida, to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, told News12 New Jersey that as the plane began to taxi down the runway, passengers in business class began shrieking.
TAMPA, FL
People

Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'

"Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane's cabin filled with smoke.  Delta flight 2846 was headed from Atlanta to Los Angeles when a smoky odor was observed in the cabin, an airline spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Crew members also noticed a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, which prompted the emergency landing.   In footage posted on social media, seated passengers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

United Airlines Passengers 'Started Shrieking' After a Garden Snake Was Found in the Plane Cabin

Newark Liberty International Airport authorities removed the snake upon the plane’s arrival Passengers on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Monday got a slithering surprise. Upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger spotted a snake on the floor of the cabin. While nobody was injured, a passenger revealed to News 12 New Jersey that while the plane was taxiing, "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up." Police and operations employees were quickly notified and authorities met the plane at the gate...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
