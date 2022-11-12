Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Ursuline responds to adversity to stop Rocky River Magnificat
It didn't look good early, but Cincinnati Ursuline wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 3-1 decision over Rocky River Magnificat on Saturday during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on November 5, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Cincinnati St Ursula in a...
richlandsource.com
Germantown Valley View dims lights on Cincinnati Madeira
Germantown Valley View's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cincinnati Madeira during a 38-7 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Germantown Valley View opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Madeira through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West sprints past Cincinnati Elder
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Chester Lakota West will take its 30-10 victory over Cincinnati Elder on November 11 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati Elder.
richlandsource.com
Springfield dismantles Dayton Centerville in convincing manner
Springfield gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Dayton Centerville 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Springfield darted in front of Dayton Centerville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hamilton Badin topples Wapakoneta
A sigh of relief filled the air in Hamilton Badin's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Wapakoneta in Ohio high school football on November 11. Hamilton Badin jumped in front of Wapakoneta 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Central Catholic scores early, pulls away from Medina Highland
Toledo Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Medina Highland during this Ohio football game. Toledo Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Medina Highland after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Copley tells Waynesville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Copley unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waynesville in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on November 11. Copley drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Waynesville after the first half.
Comments / 0