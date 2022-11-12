ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade

The Milwaukee Bucks want to add veteran, two-way depth at the four. Jae Crowder fits that bill and is not with the Suns — and no, he is not going back to Phoenix now that Cameron Johnson is out for a couple of months after surgery, league sources told NBC Sports. The Bucks have registered interest in Crowder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks meet Bucks for third time in young season

The Atlanta Hawks will be back on the road Monday evening for yet another matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be the Hawks’ third matchup with the Bucks since Oct. 29, with the teams splitting those two matchups 1-1. Most recently, Atlanta took down Milwaukee without Trae Young last week at State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Bucks on Monday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo has missed the last couple games due to left knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he is listed as probable. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Antetokounmpo plays as expected, Bobby Portis would likely revert to the bench.
MILWAUKEE, WI

