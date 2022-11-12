Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia Handles Mississippi State
No. 1 Georgia clinched the SEC East with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Take a look at some of the strong (and not so strong) performances from the win.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after ...
Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game
Oscar Tshiebwe has been sidelined since an October knee procedure. Kentucky plays Michigan State and Gonzaga over the next week.
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss hoops taking on FAU inside the SJB Pavilion
The Ole Miss men's basketball team (1-0, 0-0 SEC) is looking to try and go 2-0 this evening as they take on the FAU Owls. Tip-off is set for 6 p.. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow along...
Mississippi St. uses balanced scoring to dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mississippi State turned in its most dominant performance of the season Sunday afternoon in an 80-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
No. 10 Arkansas beats Fordham, 74-48
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.
Southern Miss uses defense to send Vanderbilt to 0-2 start
Felipe Haase’s 14 points and Austin Crowley’s 13 points were enough offense as Southern Miss relied on defense for much
Bulls women grind out victory over Jacksonville
TAMPA — Sunday’s matinee for the USF women’s basketball team brought the first time this season that they had to play “meaningful possessions,” as head coach Jose Fernandez worded it. After winning their first two games by an average of 43.5 points, the Bulls had...
