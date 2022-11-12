ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww2KJ_0j84TlPy00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers.

Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

Badgers coach Greg Gard had tried for about 15 years to bring a game to the Brewers’ stadium, located about 80 miles east of Wisconsin’s campus. Billed as the “Brew City Battle,” Friday’s event was part of a doubleheader that started with a women’s basketball game that Kansas State won 77-63 over Wisconsin.

“I had fans grabbing me that I have no idea who they are, as I was walking down to the dugout and stuff, just so excited to be able to be part of this event,” Gard said. “It turned out better than we probably ever expected or imagined.”

American Family Field has a retractable roof that was closed for Friday’s games. The event had an announced attendance of 17,927 and included a combination of University of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Brewers traditions.

One timeout featured a version of the sausage race that happens in the seventh inning of Brewers home games. Another timeout had Wisconsin fans jumping along to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” the same way they do back on campus.

The stadium was reconfigured for basketball by removing the pitcher’s mound and placing the court on the infield. About 400 bleacher seats were placed courtside, there were a few rows of chairs behind each basket and fans also filled portions of the stadium’s permanent stands.

“It was great, looking up in the stands and you see three or four levels filled with red,” Wahl said.

Steven Crowl had nine points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin.

Brandon Angel scored 14 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot just 1 of 16 from 3-point range. Wisconsin was 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin led 32-20 after a first half in which Stanford missed all nine of its 3-point attempts and had nearly twice as many turnovers (12) as baskets (7).

Stanford cut Wisconsin’s lead to 45-40 with 8:22 left but shot just 2 of 11 from the floor the rest of the way.

“I do think at the end of the day, we’re going to have a fantastic 3-point shooting team and we’ll be a very efficient offensive team,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “Obviously that wasn’t the case tonight. Certainly Wisconsin gets some credit for how they defended us.”

Michael Jones had nine points for the Cardinal three nights after the Davidson transfer had a career-high 31 in his Stanford debut, an 88-78 victory over Pacific. Maxime Raynaud, who scored 22 against Pacific, had just three points Friday.

Spencer Jones, who led Stanford in scoring last season, had eight points Friday after an injury kept him out of the Pacific game.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
GERMANTOWN, WI
marquettewire.org

Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersdental.com

Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office

Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode

“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday

Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy