Obituary: Clyde E. Rotz, Jr.
Clyde E. Rotz, Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his lovin….
Obituary: Toby Lee Coy
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 196….
Dedication Day and Remembrance Day events calendar
Dedication Day (ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery) and Remembrance Day (parade and Illumination) events all fall on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022. All events and shuttles are free to the public. Expect substantial road closures in the area. The David Wills House will be open for free on November 18-19.
7th SpiriTrustTurkey Trot 5K Open To All
After trotting on their own for two years, Spirit Trust Lutheran – The Village At Gettysburg – is opening its Turkey Trot to the community again this year. On Saturday, November 19th, they will host a 5k “race” at 8:30 a.m, followed by a “waddle” at 9:00 am for those who just want to get out for a walk that morning.
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. "Pooty" Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital….
Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers
Volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army Kettle at Walmart are still needed. Bell ringing starts after Thanksgiving and continues through December 24. Some days are filled, but there are plenty of openings still to go. It takes 90 minutes and helps to raise money to provide for emergencies for some of our less affluent neighbors in Adams County.
Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle
C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor….
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t….
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker
Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea….
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro
Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
Obituary: William R. Hale
William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo….
Obituary: Brenda Carol Himes
Brenda Carol Himes(Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Su….
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
GASD considers other opportunities for HVAC upgrade
After voting down the proposed $33.8 million HVAC system upgrade for James Gettys and Lincoln Elementary schools at its Sept. meeting, the Gettysburg Area School District board of Directors will consider other possibilities for moving forward on the project. Saying that there had been interest expressed by the board in...
Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller
Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital….
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Slideshow: Gettysburg HS Football season ends with home upset
#12 Cocalico upset #4 Gettysburg by a score of 23-13 in last night's 5A quarterfinals matchup. Gettysburg led at halftime 10-7 but couldn't hold the lead.
Obituary: William Thomas Pierce
William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure….
Celebrate Living the Dream
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
