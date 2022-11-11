Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
GOALIE MAKES BRILLIANT RECOVERY FOR HIGHLIGHT REEL SAVE AFTER TURNING THE PUCK OVER
Guy Blessing - goaltender for Air Force Hockey - made an absolutely brilliant save after a rough turnover to preserve his first career shutout in the NCAA. Frankly, I don't think you could have written this one any better.
markerzone.com
NHL 1ST-ROUNDER INDICATES FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES WERE REASON BEHIND OHL TRADE
It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.
Well this is awkward: Boston Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zegras and Strome executed a back-and-forth passing game that ended with Strome’s fifth goal of the season. Mason McTavish scored a rare power-play goal for the Ducks, and John Gibson stopped 31 shots in only his third victory of the season. Jonatan Berggren got his first NHL goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four straight. Ville Husso made 27 saves on the second stop of a four-game trip for Detroit, which got a pregame boost when Bertuzzi returned from a one-month absence with an upper-body injury that kept him out for 13 games.
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
markerzone.com
ROMANOV ESCAPES CALL ON HIT THAT SENDS PINTO TO DRESSING ROOM (VIDEO)
Not only does Alexander Romanov escape a penalty on this play, but he actually draws one due to retaliation. The New York Islanders defenceman seemed to get away with one Monday night with his team taking on the Ottawa Senators. Romanov caught the Sens Shane Pinto with a hit right in the numbers. Not only was it not called, but the Isles Austin Watson would put his team down a man by cross-checking Romanov in retaliation. Meanwhile, Pinto skated back to the bench, but was called back to the dressing room for what was likely a concussion check. He returned before the end of the first.
NHL
Bratt Reflects on Three Swedes Entering Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE
The Canadian province of Ontario, where the Devils will be on Thursday night, is 14.57 million people. The entire country of Sweden is 10.42 million people. That is in part why it was such a big deal to see three Swedes enter the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night, together.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS TEAM'S PLAY SO FAR, 'WE SUCK'
John Tortorella has never been one to mince words, and during an in-game interview, he was asked about the Flyers' start against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They surrendered the first goal just over ten minutes in, and the Blue Jackets were controlling the majority of play to open the game.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Finally On the Mend After Shoulder and Ankle Injuries
Last week, Toronto’s goaltending depth never looked so thin. What a difference a week can make. With Matt Murray set to return on from an adductor injury on Tuesday and Ilya Samsonov taking part in his first practice since sustaining a knee injury last week, word comes that Joseph Woll will finally take part in a full team practice, albeit with the Toronto Marlies, for the first time in months.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY EYEING ARIZONA FOR AN OUTDOOR GAME
According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the NHL's Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said that the NHL is exploring the possibility of an outdoor game in Arizona over the next 5 years. While a desert hardly seems suitable for a hockey game at first glance, there is a viable reason to consider it.
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
Yardbarker
With Veterans Out, Maple Leafs Look to Liljegren and Sandin to Establish Themselves as Top-4 Defensemen
Although Giordano is no stranger to playing more minutes, it was a bit unexpected as the Leafs had to deal with the last-minute absence of TJ Brodie, who had been a game-time decision with an oblique injury. Missing his first game since becoming a Leaf when he signed with the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Filip Hronek Looks Rejuvenated in 2022-23
Maybe it’s because of the new coaching staff. Maybe it’s because of how he’s been styling his facial hair lately. Regardless of the reason why, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek has looked like a new man early on this season. It’s a welcome sight too. Prior...
markerzone.com
CALEB JONES SERVES UP A HOT N' READY PIZZA TO ANDREI SVECHNIKOV
Caleb Jones is apparently opening his own Chicago-style pizzeria and Andrei Svechnikov just got a free sample. The Blackhawks' blue-liner served this one up on a silver platter, and there was approximately a negative infinity per cent chance of Petr Mrazek keeping it out of the net. The Blackhawks started...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
Hawks' Hossa still can't believe his number will be retired
History will be made in Chicago on Sunday when Marian Hossa's No. 81 is officially raised to the United Center rafters. He's the only player in Blackhawks history to wear that number and will obviously be the last. Hossa spent eight of his 19 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he...
NHL
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week
COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON COULDN'T BE BOTHERED BY CANCELLATION OF 2024 WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
I'm sure there are some NHL players out there who are really disappointed, but Nathan MacKinnon doesn't appear to be one of them. The NHL recently announced the cancellation of the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, meaning fans and players will have to wait even longer for what would have been hockey's first true "best-on-best" tournament since the 2014 Winter Olympics. While some were really hoping 2024 would finally be the year, MacKinnon indicated Monday that it's not a big priority for him. He said he wasn't actively following the situation.
markerzone.com
HAMILTON BULLDOGS OWNER SURPRISED TO LEARN TEAM NEEDS TO FIND NEW HOME FOR TWO YEARS
The owner of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs says he was as surprised as anyone to learn over the weekend that his team would need to find a new home for at least two years. In a letter to the fanbase, Michael Andlauer said he knew renovations were being made to FirstOntario Centre, the home arena of the Bulldogs. However, he insisted he was told the team would be able to stay in place while the renovations took place.
