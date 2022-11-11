ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zegras and Strome executed a back-and-forth passing game that ended with Strome’s fifth goal of the season. Mason McTavish scored a rare power-play goal for the Ducks, and John Gibson stopped 31 shots in only his third victory of the season. Jonatan Berggren got his first NHL goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four straight. Ville Husso made 27 saves on the second stop of a four-game trip for Detroit, which got a pregame boost when Bertuzzi returned from a one-month absence with an upper-body injury that kept him out for 13 games.

