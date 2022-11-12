Read full article on original website
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
WOWK
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES RUMORED TO HAVE INTEREST IN ARIZONA COYOTES' LEADING GOAL SCORER
The St. Louis Blues' start to the 2022-23 season can be described as atrocious, among other words. Supposedly a team in 'win-now mode,' the Blues sit idle at the bottom of the NHL leaderboards, tied for dead last with Columbus with 8 points. Infamously, St. Louis made a rally from...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
markerzone.com
TONY DEANGELO DROPS GLOVES WITH MARK KASTELIC AFTER TAKING HIT HE DIDN'T LIKE (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers may be exceeding expectations to start the 2022-23 season, but the team was roundly beaten by the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon 4-1. At one point, Flyers defenceman Tony DeAngelo took a hit from the Sens Mark Kastelic that he obviously didn't like. As soon as DeAngelo got up, he went after Kastelic and the two dropped the gloves. I think Kastelic gets the best of DeAngelo here, but you can be the judge.
ESPN
Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
Avs’ Gabriel Landeskog moved to long-term injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche moved captain Gabriel Landeskog to long-term injured reserve, ColoradoHockeyNow.com reported Saturday. The move, which provides the team
markerzone.com
NHL 1ST-ROUNDER INDICATES FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES WERE REASON BEHIND OHL TRADE
It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
markerzone.com
BLAKE COLEMAN FINED FOR OBVIOUS SLEW FOOT ON PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS (VIDEO)
The Calgary Flames were able to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Winnipeg Jets last night, though it wasn't all good news for forward Blake Coleman. The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued the 30-year-old a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. The incident occurred late in the first period, and resulted in Coleman receiving a two-minute tripping penalty at the time.
Yardbarker
Blues Barbashev Could Be Used as Trade Bait
It has been a rough start for many of the St. Louis Blues forwards this year. After an unbelievable 2021-22 season that saw nine players score 20 or more goals, the offense has seemingly dried up to begin 2022-23. While a majority of the players that produced offensively for them last season have a proven track record in either the NHL or earlier in their careers in the American Hockey League (AHL) or juniors, the most surprising player was Ivan Barbashev. Like most of his teammates, he is off to a slow start offensively and on pace to score 27 points, a far cry from his 60 points in 81 games in 2020-21. However, his start may be indicative of a regression to his career average, proving last season was an anomaly. If that is the case, Blues management would do well to field offers for him before the trade deadline.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER RIPS BLATANT HEADSHOT THAT TAKES SHARKS DEFENDER OUT OF THE GAME
Retired NHL defenseman Scott Hannan made an astute observation on Sunday night when Sharks defender Radim Simek was ruled out for the remainder of the San Jose - Minnesota game following a clear headshot from Mason Shaw. The play happened on Simek's first shift of the game, but it wasn't...
markerzone.com
PATRIK LAINE SUFFERS SECOND INJURY OF THE SEASON, WILL MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS
It hasn't been a great season thus far for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, in terms of injuries. During the first game of the 2022-23 season against Carolina, Laine suffered a sprained elbow that forced him to miss six games. But now, Laine is injured once again. The Blue...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS UPDATE THE STATUS OF DEFENCEMAN JAKE MUZZIN
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday morning that defenceman Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will be re-evaluated in late February. Muzzin suffered the injury in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller in October. He left that game and was placed on injured reserve. With Muzzin's $5.625 million cap hit being moved to long-term injured reserve, the Maple Leafs can use that space to make additions to their roster ahead of March 3rd's trade deadline.
markerzone.com
HAMILTON BULLDOGS OWNER SURPRISED TO LEARN TEAM NEEDS TO FIND NEW HOME FOR TWO YEARS
The owner of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs says he was as surprised as anyone to learn over the weekend that his team would need to find a new home for at least two years. In a letter to the fanbase, Michael Andlauer said he knew renovations were being made to FirstOntario Centre, the home arena of the Bulldogs. However, he insisted he was told the team would be able to stay in place while the renovations took place.
Well this is awkward: Boston Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
