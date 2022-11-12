Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obituary: John A. Eckrich, Jr.
John A. Eckrich, Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newvill….
Obituary: Toby Lee Coy
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 196….
Dedication Day and Remembrance Day events calendar
Dedication Day (ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery) and Remembrance Day (parade and Illumination) events all fall on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022. All events and shuttles are free to the public. Expect substantial road closures in the area. The David Wills House will be open for free on November 18-19.
7th SpiriTrustTurkey Trot 5K Open To All
After trotting on their own for two years, Spirit Trust Lutheran – The Village At Gettysburg – is opening its Turkey Trot to the community again this year. On Saturday, November 19th, they will host a 5k “race” at 8:30 a.m, followed by a “waddle” at 9:00 am for those who just want to get out for a walk that morning.
Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers
Volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army Kettle at Walmart are still needed. Bell ringing starts after Thanksgiving and continues through December 24. Some days are filled, but there are plenty of openings still to go. It takes 90 minutes and helps to raise money to provide for emergencies for some of our less affluent neighbors in Adams County.
Game promotes shopping and fun in downtown Gettysburg
Shopping in downtown Gettysburg has been fun for years. Now, it can be fun and games. Strategy-minded employees of Nerd Herd Gifts and Games created the Gettysburg Collect-A-Deck so shoppers can have fun while enjoying the downtown’s many offerings. Anyone who wants to play should first start at Nerd...
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. "Pooty" Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital….
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t….
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker
Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea….
Obituary: Samuel L. Harman
Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wed, Oct 2, 2022, at his home….
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
Obituary: Brenda Carol Himes
Brenda Carol Himes(Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Su….
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro
Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
Obituary: William R. Hale
William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo….
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale Coming Soon
That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.
GASD considers other opportunities for HVAC upgrade
After voting down the proposed $33.8 million HVAC system upgrade for James Gettys and Lincoln Elementary schools at its Sept. meeting, the Gettysburg Area School District board of Directors will consider other possibilities for moving forward on the project. Saying that there had been interest expressed by the board in...
Entomologist Celebrates the Benefits of Homegrown National Park
The Gettysburg Green Gathering welcomed entomologist and native species advocate Doug Tallamy to the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park last night for a presentation on “nature’s best hope,” the re-wilding of the spaces and places where we live and work. Dr. Tallamy is a...
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
