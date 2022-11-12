Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO