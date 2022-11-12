Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
After splitting series with No. 1 Minnesota over weekend, Penn State men’s hockey moves up USCHO poll
Penn State moved up once again in the USCHO poll. After splitting another series with a No. 1 Minnesota, the Nittany Lions saw themselves rise two spots to No. 6 after being ranked eighth a week ago. Penn State now holds wins over the now-No. 2 Golden Gophers, as well...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey shuts out Brown in Game 1 of home series Sunday
After splitting its Mercyhurst series, Penn State’s high-level play continued in its first nonconference contest since Oct. 24. The No. 12-ranked Nittany Lions beat the Bears in the third matchup in the schools’ histories, as Game 1 ended with a score of 3-0. Brown came into the game...
Digital Collegian
Jake Pinegar, Nick Singleton win Big Ten weekly honors for Penn State football
Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday. Kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Running back Nick Singleton won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names Penn State men's soccer defender Jalen Watson to all-tournament team despite 1st-round loss
Despite a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State defender Jalen Watson was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday. Despite not scoring a single point all season, Watson was a key contributor for the blue and white on the back line. With the loss to...
Digital Collegian
Classic performance from Penn State women’s hockey junior goalie Josie Bothun prompts shutout victory
Penn State had an opportunity to regain some momentum in a matchup with unranked Brown, and it did just that. Behind a spectacular performance from junior goaltender Josie Bothun, the No. 12 Nittany Lions beat the Bears 3-0 on Sunday evening in Hockey Valley to move to 9-5-1. Despite already...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey downs UAlbany in NCAA Tournament after late goal
Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions. After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene...
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland
Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time for matchup with Rutgers
Penn State has its kick time for its last road game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. This will be Penn State's third consecutive game in the 3:30 p.m....
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil no longer with program
Penn State lost another member of the 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning. Nittany Lion true-freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer with the program. His official roster page no longer exists on the Penn State Athletics website. McNeil was a 3-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, New York,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland
Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer fires on all cylinders, blows by Quinnipiac in 1st round of NCAA Tournament
Even in frigid conditions at Jeffrey Field, Penn State remained red-hot to kick off the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions topped Quinnipiac 4-1 to advance to the round of 32. In the postseason atmosphere both sides were aggressive, playing a chippy game full of hard tackles and...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland
Offense: A- Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground. True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half. Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. “Joey Porter...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Sean Clifford deserves your respect
Let’s be Frank, Sean Clifford deserves a lot more respect than he gets — and that has almost nothing to do with his on-field performance this season. Clifford set the all-time record for career passing yards at Penn State on Saturday against Maryland, passing Trace McSorley. He currently sits at 10,023 yards and has three games left in his career to keep climbing.
Digital Collegian
Clifford commends the offensive line, running backs for strong performance against Maryland
Penn State had a dominate win against the Maryland Terrapins, with a strong attack on all fronts. The Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford commends Maryland’s team, but he said the blue and white “played them really well” at Beaver Stadium. Clifford discusses true freshman Nick...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s short-yardage T formation providing new wrinkle in 2022
Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State. While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest. Part of that is an...
Comments / 0