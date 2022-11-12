ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey downs UAlbany in NCAA Tournament after late goal

Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions. After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland

Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland

Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Sean Clifford deserves your respect

Let’s be Frank, Sean Clifford deserves a lot more respect than he gets — and that has almost nothing to do with his on-field performance this season. Clifford set the all-time record for career passing yards at Penn State on Saturday against Maryland, passing Trace McSorley. He currently sits at 10,023 yards and has three games left in his career to keep climbing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

