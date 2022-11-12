HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO