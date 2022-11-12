ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Strasburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup

DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Pa. election: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote Nov. 8

HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Trust the experts

During the debate last week that included Republican incumbent Dan Moul and Democrat challenger Marty Qually, a question was asked about the state’s response to Covid. Qually pointed out the challenge of getting everyone to believe the science. “We’ve got to get to a point where we believe the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy