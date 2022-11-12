Soutter helps clinch Div. 3 Final Four berth for Old Rochester volleyball

NORTON — Old Rochester volleyball senior tri-captain Ella Soutter knew there was a trophy involved Friday night.

The outline of the Massachusetts map was up for grabs and the winner would walk off with the “Final Four” trophy. It was the spitting image of the Final Four trophy and the State Championship trophy that Soutter and her teammates took home a year ago as the MIAA Division 3 state volleyball champions.

“It’s pretty crazy, but I really want to win when there’s a trophy involved,” Soutter said after taking a slew of pictures with teammates and, of course, the trophy after moving to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over fourth-seeded Norton Friday night at the Lawrence Larocque gymnasium.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs would like nothing better than to add the State Championship trophy to the trophy case in Mattapoisett.

“Ella steps up when we need it,” Old Rochester head coach Jimmy Oliveira pointed out. “She likes challenges and she really shines against quality opponents.

“Norton was a terrific defensive team. We saw only one or two teams this season that were as strong defensively and they made it tough on us.”

As has been the current method of operations for ORR, the Bulldogs lost the first set decisively, 25-14.

“We never give up,” Soutter said. “We lost the first set, but we knew how to come back.”

Oliveira changed things up for the final three sets and his change of pace paid off.

“After that first set, I told them that we’re hitting with a lot of power, but they were digging everything,” he said. “We had to make them move and to be more precise with our shots.

“I think there were some nerves out there that first set, but they went away after that. There was a sense of urgency.”

Old Rochester graduated six key players from last year’s championship team. That left three seniors and they became captains for the very young team. Soutter, along with Emma Van Ness and Reagan Rock were given the leadership roles.

“As the season went on, all three of them did a terrific job,” Oliveira said.

Soutter’s road to Old Rochester success had many twists and turns. Born in Weymouth, she was seven months old when the family moved to Frisco, Texas. As an 8-year-old, Ella and family headed for Cincinnati, Ohio, and returning to Massachusetts before last school year. Her dad is a general manager for Maggiano’s Italian restaurants which have locations all over the country.

Ella started playing volleyball in kindergarten in Texas, but gave up the sport “because I didn’t like it,” she said. “I went to soccer, but came back to volleyball in third grade because of my older sisters. I would go to practice with them and found I liked it again.”

Her sisters are Samantha (30 years old), Abby (22) and Grace (20). Ella is 17 and her brother Jack is 15.

Coming to Old Rochester and Marion from Milford, Ohio (879.5 miles), and a 2,000-student high school was a culture shock for Soutter.

“It was hard moving to a new school as a junior in high school,” she explained. “My family was telling me that moving to a new school is like going to college, but in college, everybody is new.

“In Ohio, volleyball was more competitive because the kids start in kindergarten with club teams and clinics. Here, it’s soccer and basketball that start younger.

“I was pretty nervous at first. The season before, the volleyball team didn’t lose a game, but being with the team before school started made the transition much easier. It was crazy for me. Everyone dreams of winning a championship. There’s nothing better.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the first set, Norton’s Kacie Cousineau stepped to the service line with her team trailing, 10-9. Six service points later the first set was slipping away from Old Rochester. Norton ended the set by outscoring ORR, 15-4, to win 25-14.

In the second set the Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed. Soutter sandwiched two kills around three service points to close out the set with a mirror image 25-14 score.

The third set was the key to the match. There were 11 ties as neither team could pull away until the very end. Norton pulled ahead 22-21, but the match was tied as the Lancers’ serve was long. ORR junior Kamryn Rodrigues served the final three points for a 25-22 win and a 2-1 lead.

The final set was also contested with Old Rochester holding an 18-17 lead. Soutter and Rodrigues each served three winners as the Bulldogs won seven of the final eight points.

WHAT IT MEANS: Old Rochester (17-6) moves to the State Semifinals against top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth (18-5). The match will be played at a neutral site at a day and time to be determined. … The teams met twice this season with D-Y winning both, 3-0. ... Norton concludes its season with a 19-4 record.

NORTON COACH KELLY ALLEN: “Number 2 (Ella Soutter) is a great player. We tried to get a read on where she was going and make our adjustments. … Our defense reacted well today. Everything was ‘on’ in that first set. I’m proud of the season we had, but it’s hard to lose. We won the Tri-Valley League championship for the first time since 1998 and we hosted three playoff games and played well. Sometimes you can play well and still lose. … Old Rochester and Norton were very similar teams.”

OLIVEIRA: “I’m happy to see Dennis-Yarmouth again. It’s a friendly rivalry. We played in 2019 and we were up 2-0, but lost 3-2. Last year we lost to them and beat them in a second game and then beat them in the State Championship final. If you’re going to win the title, you have to play the best teams.”

NORTON STATS: Kate Andy handed out 26 assists; Sophia Santangelo served six aces; Chloe Carter had 15 kills, and Tri-Valley League MVP Fiona LaCamera had seven blocks. Norton played seven seniors and will face a rebuild next year. Kacie Cousineau and Isabella Vittorini were the other starters and Charlotte Larocque-Thompson was the seventh senior.

OLD ROCHESTER STATS: Soutter filled the stat sheet with 16 service points, including five aces, 10 kills, 20 digs and 20-of-21 serve receives. Emma Van Ness had 19 digs; sophomore setter Aubrie Letourneau had 25 assists and 10 digs; sophomore Cami Van Ness had 14 kills, 26-of-29 serve receives, a .200 hitting percentage and seven digs, and Reagan Rock had five digs.