ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Falcons sweep Tommies in last-minute thriller

BGSU hockey (5-7-0, 4-4-0 CCHA) won 3-2 against the St. Thomas Tommies (2-10-0, 1-5-0 CCHA) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday. That was the same score on Friday, too. The goalie matchup was unchanged from Friday, with BG sophomore Christian Stoever and St. Thomas freshman Aaron Trotter between the pipes.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons defeat Tommies in Friday’s CCHA battle

Bowling Green State University hockey (4-7-0, 3-4-0 CCHA) used an efficient power play performance and spectacular goaltending to earn a 3-2 win over conference foe St. Thomas (2-9-0, 1-4-0 CCHA). Ethan Scardina and Ryan O’Hara each scored while the Falcons had the man advantage, then Jaden Grant scored the eventual...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Walker welcomes 9 newcomers to BGSU women’s soccer

Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons have announced the addition of nine newcomers to the squad for the coming year. Lizzie Bultynck (Troy, Michigan), Emme Butera (Willoughby Hills, Ohio), Christine Erdman (Mokena, Illinois), Christie Fransen (Wooster, Ohio), Taylor Green (Plainfield, Illinois), Sammie King (Indianapolis, Audrey Oliver (Powell, Ohio), Emma Stransky (Copley, Ohio) and Lexi White (Lewis Center, Ohio) have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Falcon family in the 2023-24 academic year.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU men’s soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference as affiliate member

Bowling Green State University’s men’s soccer is set to join the Missouri Valley Conference as an affiliate member beginning with the 2023-24 season. The move to the MVC comes on the heels of the Mid-American Conference suspending sponsorship in men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead

With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo

Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo

There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy