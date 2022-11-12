Read full article on original website
Falcons sweep Tommies in last-minute thriller
BGSU hockey (5-7-0, 4-4-0 CCHA) won 3-2 against the St. Thomas Tommies (2-10-0, 1-5-0 CCHA) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday. That was the same score on Friday, too. The goalie matchup was unchanged from Friday, with BG sophomore Christian Stoever and St. Thomas freshman Aaron Trotter between the pipes.
Falcons defeat Tommies in Friday’s CCHA battle
Bowling Green State University hockey (4-7-0, 3-4-0 CCHA) used an efficient power play performance and spectacular goaltending to earn a 3-2 win over conference foe St. Thomas (2-9-0, 1-4-0 CCHA). Ethan Scardina and Ryan O’Hara each scored while the Falcons had the man advantage, then Jaden Grant scored the eventual...
BGSU men’s cross country posts five personal bests at Great Lakes Regionals
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Indiana State University to compete in the Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday. The women’s team, led by Kailee Perry’s 44th place individual finish, posted an 18th place team score....
Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title. Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B […]
Walker welcomes 9 newcomers to BGSU women’s soccer
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons have announced the addition of nine newcomers to the squad for the coming year. Lizzie Bultynck (Troy, Michigan), Emme Butera (Willoughby Hills, Ohio), Christine Erdman (Mokena, Illinois), Christie Fransen (Wooster, Ohio), Taylor Green (Plainfield, Illinois), Sammie King (Indianapolis, Audrey Oliver (Powell, Ohio), Emma Stransky (Copley, Ohio) and Lexi White (Lewis Center, Ohio) have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Falcon family in the 2023-24 academic year.
BGSU men’s soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference as affiliate member
Bowling Green State University’s men’s soccer is set to join the Missouri Valley Conference as an affiliate member beginning with the 2023-24 season. The move to the MVC comes on the heels of the Mid-American Conference suspending sponsorship in men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo
Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Buffalo man in critical condition following Saturday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street Saturday night. Around 9:45 p.m., Buffalo Police responded to a call on the 500 block of Wilson Street. Buffalo Police detectives said a 48-year-old man was shot. He was taken to ECMC where...
12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo
There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
Local Western New York TV Reporter Named Miss Buffalo
A familiar face here in Western New York will now represent the City of Buffalo in the Miss New York pageant. Over the weekend, morning news and traffic reporter Chelsea Lovell who works for WIVB Channel 4 recently was named Miss Buffalo. Lovell, who grew up in Queens, New York...
[PHOTOS] Buffalo Came Out To Party At The Buffalo Urban League Gala
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
