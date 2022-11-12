Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
sent-trib.com
BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023
The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
sent-trib.com
BGSU men’s cross country posts five personal bests at Great Lakes Regionals
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Indiana State University to compete in the Great Lakes Regional Championships on Friday. The women’s team, led by Kailee Perry’s 44th place individual finish, posted an 18th place team score....
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg volleyball falls in state semifinal
DAYTON — Perrysburg volleyball’s tournament run ended Friday with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 loss to Rocky River Magnificat in the Division I state semifinals at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. In all three sets, the Yellow Jackets held their own through the first dozen points, but fell...
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Tommies in last-minute thriller
BGSU hockey (5-7-0, 4-4-0 CCHA) won 3-2 against the St. Thomas Tommies (2-10-0, 1-5-0 CCHA) at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Saturday. That was the same score on Friday, too. The goalie matchup was unchanged from Friday, with BG sophomore Christian Stoever and St. Thomas freshman Aaron Trotter between the pipes.
sent-trib.com
BGSU men’s soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference as affiliate member
Bowling Green State University’s men’s soccer is set to join the Missouri Valley Conference as an affiliate member beginning with the 2023-24 season. The move to the MVC comes on the heels of the Mid-American Conference suspending sponsorship in men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
sent-trib.com
Falcons sweep Buffalo to clinch first round bye in MAC Tournament
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the three-set sweep over the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday to secure the weekend sweep. BGSU took the first and second sets by scores of 25-20. In the third set, Buffalo moved out in front and held the lead for most of the set. A 6-0 surge at the end of the set was able to swing the score in the Falcons’ favor for a 25-22 set win to clinch the sweep.
Times-Bulletin
Pratt, Phillips lead Van Wert past undefeated West Holmes
MARION — Just keep finding a way to win. That's exactly what Van Wert did in the their regional semifinal victory over previously undefeated West Holmes 40-35 on Saturday night at Harding Stadium. After originally holding a 21-0 lead, the Cougars went down 35-34 to the Knights with 5:11...
sent-trib.com
Falcons erase deficit for five-set victory over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University volleyball overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Buffalo Bulls in five sets on Friday. The Falcons fell behind in the first two sets, including playing to extra points in the first set, but BGSU completed the comeback with wins in the third, fourth and fifth sets of the match to capture the 3-2 victory.
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
sent-trib.com
Falcons defeat Tommies in Friday’s CCHA battle
Bowling Green State University hockey (4-7-0, 3-4-0 CCHA) used an efficient power play performance and spectacular goaltending to earn a 3-2 win over conference foe St. Thomas (2-9-0, 1-4-0 CCHA). Ethan Scardina and Ryan O’Hara each scored while the Falcons had the man advantage, then Jaden Grant scored the eventual...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year
OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
13abc.com
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
