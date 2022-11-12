BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the three-set sweep over the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday to secure the weekend sweep. BGSU took the first and second sets by scores of 25-20. In the third set, Buffalo moved out in front and held the lead for most of the set. A 6-0 surge at the end of the set was able to swing the score in the Falcons’ favor for a 25-22 set win to clinch the sweep.

