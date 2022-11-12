ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
ELYRIA, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
thecomeback.com

Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship

The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH

