FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
Glenville rolls to OHSAA Division IV regional final with 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — It’s been almost a decade since Glenville last played for a regional football championship. Coach Ted Ginn Sr. told his players that Saturday night at North Ridgeville’s Ranger Stadium after the Tarblooders’ dominating 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic in the Division IV regional semifinals.
Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Montana Love showcases Cleveland's boxing community in headline fight at RMFH
When Montana Love was a child growing up in Cleveland, he dreamed of fighting at the biggest arenas the city had to offer. On Nov. 12, that dream will come true—for him and for the people he loves.
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
thecomeback.com
Insane Hail Mary wins D3 conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders are one of the most decorated college football programs in the country. They had won 13 Division 3 national championships and 32 conference championships prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets. The Purple Raiders won the game to clinch the...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Specials teams and defense propelled No. 1 Chardon over No. 13 Kenston, 10-7, on Friday in a Division III, regional semifinal game at Boardman Stadium in Youngstown. The two-time defending state champion Hilltoppers, who defeated the Bombers, 35-18 in Week 6, trailed 7-3 at the half....
Best Spas in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who couldn’t use a bit of relaxation right now?. Summer is over, and the mad dash to get kids back to school and fall sports is done. Now, we are facing the mad dash of prepping for the holidays. So why not take a day to spoil yourself -- to calm your mind and pamper your body One day is all you’ll need to relax and recharge before jumping into the coming celebrations.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both...
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
WFMJ.com
Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren
Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
