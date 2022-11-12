Read full article on original website
Kelsey Grammer remembers John Mahoney as a 'man of merit,' previews how 'Frasier' will address his loss
Actor Kelsey Grammer remembers his late friend and former "Frasier" co-star John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and reveals how the new show will address his passing.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Kelsey Grammer admits to ‘some failings’ in parenting his 7 children
Kelsey Grammer isn’t afraid to admit his flaws as a father. “Kids are a big part of [my life] now,” the 67-year-old actor, who has seven children combined, told People in an interview published Friday. Grammer explained that he’s currently dealing with “some failings” as he navigates relationships with his older children. The “Frasier” alum shares Faith, 9, Kelsey, 7, and Auden, 5, with wife Kayte Walsh; Mason, 21, and Jude, 18, with ex-wife Camille Grammer; actress Greer Grammer, 30, with ex Barrie Buckner; and Spencer, 39, with ex Doreen Alderman. “I’m trying to iron it out now. Trying to sort them out,” he...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6
Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene
It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Alyssa Scott After Losing Baby Son
Nick Cannon is going to have enough kids to field an entire basketball team and it doesn’t appear he’s intent on stopping procreating anytime soon. Alyssa Scott revealed on Wednesday (October 26) that she’s pregnant with Cannon’s 12th child. The model has a four-year-old from a previous relationship, while she and Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Zen last year.
Marisa Tomei almost played Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory' and says she had no clue the show would be so 'iconic'
Marisa Tomei read for "The Big Bang Theory" before the show aired on CBS. She said the role was not a fit for her but the concept was iconic.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
KXLY
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker – who was found dead at age 34 last week – did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle
The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
Leslie Jordan Surprised Close Friends with a Home Makeover Courtesy of the Property Brothers before His Death
Leslie Jordan leaves a legacy of giving back in the latest episode of Celebrity IOU with Drew and Jonathan Scott. The actor, who tragically died in a car crash on Oct. 24, will appear in the season 3 premiere of the HGTV show. The Will & Grace star surprised his dear friends of 40 years, Rosemary Alexander, 81, and Newell Alexander, 87, with a home renovation. PEOPLE spoke with Rosemary about what the touching gift means to them and how it contributes to Jordan's legacy.
‘General Hospital’: Will Willow Die? 3 Reasons Why She’ll Survive
'General Hospital' young heroine Willow Tait is facing an uncertain future after receiving grim news about her leukemia diagnosis.
KXLY
Louis Tomlinson breaks arm
Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm. The 30-year-old singer has apologised to fans because he has been forced to cancel a string of personal appearances to promote his new album, ‘Faith in the Future’, after falling over after a concert in New York City on Friday (11.11.22) and “badly” injuring his limb.
KXLY
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injures herself falling down the stairs
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injured herself after falling down the stairs. The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s missus detailed being hurt after taking a tumble down the stairs. On a Instagram photo of her wearing a neckbrace, the 40-year-old model wrote on Thursday (10.11.2022): “S*** happens....
