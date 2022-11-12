ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need ⁠— 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'

By Radar Staff
 2 days ago
Source: mega

As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life.

The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.

Source: mega

"Some are on the palace payroll, others aren't," a well-placed insider alleged, claiming she has her very own riding instructor, a personal driver, and security detail.

Kate and William are known for their down-to-Earth parenting styles, the insider spilled, but they make sure Charlotte is well taken care of.

Charlotte even enjoys having her own at-home stylist, who makes a special trip to come to visit the royal and keep her locks in tip-top condition.

"There's a nice lady who comes to the house every couple of months to do her hair," said the insider.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Charlotte is said to be "obsessed with sparkly things," so she "fits into her princess role perfectly."

The source dished that she secretly inherited a pair of diamond and emerald earrings from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following the monarch's death in September.

"The Queen always had a soft spot for Charlotte and left her these belongings," the source added. "Kate keeps them locked in the safe and Charlotte is allowed to wear the brooch on special occasions like Christmas, while the other jewelry is being saved for when she's older."

Source: mega

Elizabeth's historical passing marked the beginning of a new era for the royal family this fall. William is now heir to the throne of the United Kingdom after his father Prince Charles' accession.

William is followed by his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Source: mega

Sources previously told RadarOnline.com exclusively that new Queen Camilla and Kate have already weathered a few awkward conversations.

"Over the years, Camila has been berating Kate for her parenting style — insisting Williams' wife is raising future King George like a commoner not with proper royal values," the insider dished, noting it doesn't always go over well. "She's also berated her over Louis' behavior, and George and Charlotte mixing it up."

Comments / 39

Kristina Lloyd
2d ago

I don't think someone trimming her hair every few months is a servant. Or having a riding instructor. The writer's stretching it out a bit.

Reply
34
SWFAN
2d ago

She's an adorable and a very poised child who was a flower girl at enormous weddings when she was a toddler. She is at numerous functions and we've seen her at many events spending time with senior citizens. Picking on her is just cruel.

Reply
20
darlene
2d ago

Camilla sat down hush telling people how to raise children it's their children nit your blood your no blood & only queen consort because if husband paying for it

Reply(4)
11
