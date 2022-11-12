Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Film Crew Over Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting
Nearly a year after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the actor is seeking to clear his name. The New York Times reports Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit...
Alec Baldwin sues "Rust" armorer, several other crew members over 1 year after fatal shooting on set
Alec Baldwin has sued the armorer and several other crew members involved in the "Rust" production for negligence over a year after a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on a Western film set in New Mexico. In the lawsuit, Baldwin alleges that he was not responsible for the set's safety, and he did not know there were live rounds in the gun.
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
