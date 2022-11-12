ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WTRF

Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit

(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
The Independent

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies

An Iranian man who lived in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal died in the airport on Saturday, according to officials.Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away after a heart attack in Terminal 2F around midday.Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, an official said.Karimi Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice.His saga inspired Steven Spielberg’s iconic film.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attackRishi Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summitKherson withdrawal ‘beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
Rolling Stone

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
VIRGINIA STATE

