WTRF
Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit
(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint against fellow Rust crew members in suit against him
Actor Alec Baldwin attempted to shift the focus from himself in a lawsuit filed against him for the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by filing a cross-complaint against others involved in the suit. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed the lawsuit, as she was at the scene, standing behind Hutchins when...
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin Sues Crew Members On 'Rust' Film For Halyna Hutchins Shooting Death
Alec Baldwin has taken the offense in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... as he remains under the D.A.'s microscope for possible criminal prosecution, he's filed suit against some crew members, arguing they're to blame -- not him. Alec's accusing 4 crew members -- Chief Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed,...
Complex
Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Film Crew Over Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting
Nearly a year after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the actor is seeking to clear his name. The New York Times reports Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit...
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’
Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
'SNL' roasts Kari Lake in post-election episode: 'I’ll burn Arizona to the ground'
There was no way Kari Lake was going to emerge from the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” unscathed. She did not. Boy, did she not. But once again, there was a razor-thin line between absurdity and real life. Dave Chappelle hosted SNL for the third time. It was a controversial choice because of his transphobic...
Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in New York City
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Chris Redd's latest night out is no laughing matter. The former Saturday Night Live star was taken to a local New York City hospital on Oct. 26 after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger. New York...
Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim
The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.
WATCH: Stephen Colbert has 'ex-CNN' employee clean up chicken poop in election coverage skit
Late-night host Stephen Colbert brought back his chicken "senior elections analyst" Steve Clucknacki Tuesday night as part of a bit to poke fun at CNN.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out About Appearance With Dave Chappelle
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T joined Dave Chappelle in a controversial Saturday Night Live appearance. And the actor/rapper who plays Fin says he doesn’t care what people think. After all, Ice-T doesn’t pay attention to the so-called cancel mob. He’s the pioneer of original gangsta rap, so let’s...
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
An Iranian man who lived in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal died in the airport on Saturday, according to officials.Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away after a heart attack in Terminal 2F around midday.Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, an official said.Karimi Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice.His saga inspired Steven Spielberg’s iconic film.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attackRishi Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summitKherson withdrawal ‘beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting The Show For A Third Time
The drama around Dave Chappelle has not gone away just yet. The post Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting The Show For A Third Time appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
