This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Basketball Falls To Bridgeport, 90-75
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Southern Connecticut lost to Bridgeport, 90-75, in the Owls' second game of the Bridgeport Tipoff Classic and Conference Crossover tournament. Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) scored a team-high 22 points while Marty Silvera (Worcester, Mass.) had 18 points and five rebounds. Cherif Diarra (Bronx, N.Y.) had eight points and eight rebounds, as well as three assists.
scsuowls.com
No. 7 SCSU Women's Volleyball Takes On No. 3 Adelphi In NE10 Semifinals
Location: Springfield, Mass. (American International College) The No. 7 Southern Connecticut women's volleyball team will take on No. 3 Adelphi in the Northeast 10 Conference Championship Semifinals, hosted by American International College in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Live video will be available for Saturday's semifinal matchup. This is the Owls' fifth trip to the NE10 Semifinals, all-time, and the first time since 2018.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Basketball Drops Season Opener To Post
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – At the Bridgeport Tipoff Classic, hosted by University of Bridgeport, Southern Connecticut men's basketball lost to Post, 64-53, in its season-opener. First-year Owl Marty Silvera (Worcester, Mass.), who joined the Owls after transferring from NCAA Division I St. Peter's, led the Owls with 14 points while Ulyen Coleman (Brockton, Mass.) totaled 12 points. Cherif Diarra (Bronx, N.Y.) had eight points and nine rebounds, five coming on the offensive end, while Sean James (West Hartford, Conn.) had eight points off of the bench.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Football Drops Season Finale To New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut football lost its season finale to New Haven, 54-14. With the loss, the Chargers retain the Elm City Trophy and improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Northeast 10 while Southern Connecticut's season ends with a final record of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Basketball Defeats Georgian Court In Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 70-55 win against Georgian Court in a non-conference matchup at James Moore Field House. The Owls open the year at 1-0 while the Lions open the year at 0-1. Zoe Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) had a team-high 17 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Amalbert shrugged off a slow start to scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter.Ashley Evans (Londonderry, N.H.) made her Owls debut, after transferring from Lafayette prior to the start of the season, and post 12 points while Delaney Connors (West Hartford, Conn.) finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women’s Swimming and Diving drops to Iona, 175-113
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut women's swimming & diving team topped Iona University, 175-113, in a dual meet in New Haven, Conn. on Nov. 12, 2022. Ella Marzec (Bothell, Wash.), Arianna Arturi (Mount Olive, N.J.), Justice Glasgow (Warren, Mich.), Emily Darroch (Oxford, Conn.) combined for a 1:54.07 for second place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
nbcboston.com
Possible Snow for Parts of New England This Week
A cold front is dropping our temperatures to the 40 on Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped a bit more during sunrise with the colder and drier air rushing in from the NW. It will be a northwest flow that will gust late Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s! Snow potential in the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont tomorrow that will spread into the crown of Maine.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
homenewshere.com
Visit the Franco American Grotto in Lowell
On the bank of the Merrimack River, where the Northern Canal starts, is an interesting park that has re-opened to the public, evoking memories of a time gone by. The scale version of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Roman Catholic pilgrimage site in France, was constructed in Lowell, near the Pawtucket Falls, in 1911. The grotto was recently restored thanks to a large effort of fundraising and community partnerships. A rededication service was held at the end of October.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH
HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
nbcboston.com
Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
