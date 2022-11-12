NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 70-55 win against Georgian Court in a non-conference matchup at James Moore Field House. The Owls open the year at 1-0 while the Lions open the year at 0-1. Zoe Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) had a team-high 17 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Amalbert shrugged off a slow start to scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter.Ashley Evans (Londonderry, N.H.) made her Owls debut, after transferring from Lafayette prior to the start of the season, and post 12 points while Delaney Connors (West Hartford, Conn.) finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO