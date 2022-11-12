ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
WCVB

At 100, Winthrop's Richard Minichiello remembers harrowing flights during World War II

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – millions of Americans rushed to help with the war effort. Young Richard Minichiello was among them. Minichiello enlisted in the Army and earned his wings with the Army Air Corps. He soon found himself in India, flying over“The Hump” to bring supplies to different bases in China. After the war, Minichiello returned home to Massachusetts, where he and his wife Helen raised three children. Today, decades after those harrowing flights over "The Hump" the 100-year-old Minichiello enjoys simple times with his many grandchildren.
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Piles of ‘Great-fall-ness’: Volunteers leaf-raking in Natick kick off community Kindness Week

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Organizations came together in Natick Sunday to help people out by getting rid of fallen leaves. Put together by Spark Kindness, an anti-cyberbullying organization, volunteers from Keep Natick Beautiful, Natick Rotary, Natick Housing Authority and the neighborhood used rakes and leaf blowers to clean up the Cedar Gardens housing community.
NATICK, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
WHAV

Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85

Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
HAVERHILL, MA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park

A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

