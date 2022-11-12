Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
WCVB
At 100, Winthrop's Richard Minichiello remembers harrowing flights during World War II
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – millions of Americans rushed to help with the war effort. Young Richard Minichiello was among them. Minichiello enlisted in the Army and earned his wings with the Army Air Corps. He soon found himself in India, flying over“The Hump” to bring supplies to different bases in China. After the war, Minichiello returned home to Massachusetts, where he and his wife Helen raised three children. Today, decades after those harrowing flights over "The Hump" the 100-year-old Minichiello enjoys simple times with his many grandchildren.
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
whdh.com
Brockton COVID and Flu shot event encourages residents to be ‘Healthy for the Holidays’
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People were incentivized to get vaccinated during an event in Brockton Sunday. The Brockton Area Transit center turned into a health clinic Sunday afternoon as people prepare for Thanksgiving. The Healthy for the Holidays kickoff was an opportunity for all city residents to get a COVID vaccine or booster and a flu shot.
whdh.com
Piles of ‘Great-fall-ness’: Volunteers leaf-raking in Natick kick off community Kindness Week
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Organizations came together in Natick Sunday to help people out by getting rid of fallen leaves. Put together by Spark Kindness, an anti-cyberbullying organization, volunteers from Keep Natick Beautiful, Natick Rotary, Natick Housing Authority and the neighborhood used rakes and leaf blowers to clean up the Cedar Gardens housing community.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once. Long before his days as a standup, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as the...
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85
Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85. For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
whdh.com
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
universalhub.com
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
whdh.com
Billerica residents fed up with vandalism as police turn to the public for help
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a rash of vandalism overnight Thursday that left fences smashed, mailboxes damaged, and residents looking for answers. In a surveillance camera video captured the night after Halloween, a pickup can be seen rolling up...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
