nittanysportsnow.com
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1
Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-out: A Little Respect Never Hurt Anybody
With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left to play and just outside the top-10 in all three of the major rankings. Both of those losses came to teams currently within the top-three in the country in Michigan and Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
nittanysportsnow.com
Sean Clifford Passes Trace McSorley as Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer
Move over, Trace McSorley: Sean Clifford is Penn State’s all-time leading passer. Penn State’s sixth-year QB came into Saturday’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium 16 yards away from passing McSorley— who preceded Clifford as Penn State’s starting quarterback— as No. 1 on the school’s all-time list.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN
After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
nittanysportsnow.com
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
nittanysportsnow.com
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines
Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
nittanysportsnow.com
Nicholas Singleton Scores 2 Touchdowns as Penn State Shuts Out Maryland 30-0
Nicholas Singleton scored two long rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Sean Clifford broke the school record for passing yards as Penn State had its most dominant performance of the season as they crushed Maryland by the score of 30-0 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. After forcing a...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC Franklin Says CB Porter Unavailable due to ‘Non-Football Injury’
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State fans were unpleasantly surprised when Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play against Maryland Saturday. As usual, coach James Franklin didn’t say too much about why Porter didn’t play. In the opening statement of Franklin’s postgame presser, he explained part of it.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Isaac, Clifford, Johnson Speak After Maryland win
Penn State was supposed to beat Maryland, but it wasn’t supposed to dominate the way it did. It was 27-0 at the half and 30-0 at the end of the game, and it didn’t look like Maryland ever had a chance. “I feel like, this game, we did...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Starting Lineups: No JPJ, Fashanu, Jacobs
Penn State will be without three key players against Maryland today. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and linebacker Curtis Jacobs aren’t in the starting lineups. Fashanu, a projected first-round draft pick, didn’t play in last week’s game at Indiana due to an injury; Jacobs only played...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12
Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener
Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
nittanysportsnow.com
Staff Predictions for PSU-Maryland
Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Maryland. Alan Saunders: Taulia Tagovailoa and Sean Clifford are basically the same players they were when PSU thrashed Maryland last year. They’re also basically he same players they were when the Terps upset the Lions in 2020. The difference will be this year’s PSU rushing attack. Clifford was the leading rusher in that 2020 game. Not this year.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
