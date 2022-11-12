ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1

Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
Prugar’s 3-and-out: A Little Respect Never Hurt Anybody

With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left to play and just outside the top-10 in all three of the major rankings. Both of those losses came to teams currently within the top-three in the country in Michigan and Ohio State.
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN

After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit

No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program

Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines

Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
Penn State Starting Lineups: No JPJ, Fashanu, Jacobs

Penn State will be without three key players against Maryland today. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and linebacker Curtis Jacobs aren’t in the starting lineups. Fashanu, a projected first-round draft pick, didn’t play in last week’s game at Indiana due to an injury; Jacobs only played...
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12

Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener

Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
Staff Predictions for PSU-Maryland

Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Maryland. Alan Saunders: Taulia Tagovailoa and Sean Clifford are basically the same players they were when PSU thrashed Maryland last year. They’re also basically he same players they were when the Terps upset the Lions in 2020. The difference will be this year’s PSU rushing attack. Clifford was the leading rusher in that 2020 game. Not this year.
