FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Lightning expect forward Rudolfs Balcers to push for ice time
TAMPA — Newly acquired forward Rudolfs Balcers won’t play in today’s home game against the Capitals, but the Lightning hope he will push the bottom six forwards for ice time. He’s been brought in to compete, and maybe remind some of the other forwards that their place...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights’ 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Penguins Sloppy, Survive to Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) had a pair of third period leads, but neither lasted one minute. The Penguins squandered three leads to the Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1), including allowing a game-tying goal just 42 seconds after taking a late third-period lead. Montreal winger Mike Hoffman roofed a shot...
FOX Sports
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
