Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Cook County, Chicago Now Under ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level. What You Should Know
Chicago and Cook County are among several places in the Chicago area now under an elevated COVID alert level, but what does that mean for you?. The change comes with a new masking recommendation and some added guidelines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six Chicago-area counties...
Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?
Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
Voices: The energy crisis could kill me this winter – am I already dead to the government?
I spend my days wearing two layers of clothes and dressing gowns to keep warm. I’ve not put the heating on yet. I am holding out. It’s cold now, but it’s going to get much worse.I don’t expect to survive this winter. I will either come out of it dead or in serious debt that I can’t pay back because I can’t afford to live.As a pensioner, I don’t work now because of ill health. I have a few illnesses, some they can identify, and some they can’t. I have Crohn’s disease, degenerating spinal discs, worn joints in my...
What It Means If You Have A Lazy Eye
Lazy eye — also known as amblyopia — is the leading cause of vision loss in children, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI), affecting three out of every 100 children. These vision problems occur when, over time, the brain starts to rely only on signals from the...
CBS Boston
Seniors may be more tired than doctors realized
BOSTON - According to a new survey many older adults are walking about bleary-eyed. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found that a significant number of seniors are not getting enough sleep. More than 5,000 subjects between the ages of 65 and 79 were asked about their sleep habits. Thirty percent said they usually got less than seven hours of sleep a night, 18 percent reported frequent insomnia and poor sleep quality, and one in 10 reported daytime fatigue. About 20 percent reported the regular use of sleep aids. But only 10 percent of older adults reported discussing sleep with their healthcare professional despite the adverse effects of poor sleep on overall health and well-being.
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
natureworldnews.com
Female Cichlids Eat Their Offspring To Alleviate the Stress of Protecting Them, a Study
Some female cichlid fish perform an extraordinary act of motherhood by carrying their eggs and young for around two weeks in their mouths. The juvenile fish and fish-in-waiting are so shielded from predators from the outside world. This fish eats its own offspring. According to Peter Dijkstra, a biologist at...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
NBC Chicago
Union Leaders Call for Harsher Penalties After Incident on Chicago-Bound United Flight
After a woman was accused of shoving a flight attendant during a confrontation onboard a United Airlines flight to Chicago on Sunday morning, union leaders are pressing for federal action to increase punishments amid a surge in confrontations. According to eyewitnesses, a woman was on a plane flying from San...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0