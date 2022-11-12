ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Pistons' Cade Cunningham to miss time with shin issue

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games due to soreness in his left shin, the Pistons announced in an email. Cunningham’s condition will be re-evaluated in a week. The second-year guard won’t play in Saturday night’s game against Boston, Monday’s contest against Toronto and the...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
DETROIT, MI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis' 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets

Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James. Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 12 assists off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

DETROIT -- — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, Grant Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo has name misspelled on jersey

The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Heat power past Hornets, 132-115

Max Strus poured in 31 points and the host Miami Heat had far too much offensive firepower for the Charlotte Hornets to deal with in a 132-115 victory Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 24 points, and Jimmy Butler and reserve Gabe Vincent both posted 20 points as the Heat won their second game in a row after a two-game skid.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy