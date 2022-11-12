Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV & Russell Westbrook Lead Way In Victory Over Nets
The second half has been an issue all season long for the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole and Anthony Davis individually. But despite a scare late in the third, both Davis and the Lakers came through when it mattered most on Sunday night. Davis dominated the paint with 37...
KTVZ
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
Max Strus' 31 Points Leads The Miami Heat Past The Charlotte Hornets Saturday
The struggling Heat have now two straight games against the Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Pistons' Cade Cunningham to miss time with shin issue
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games due to soreness in his left shin, the Pistons announced in an email. Cunningham’s condition will be re-evaluated in a week. The second-year guard won’t play in Saturday night’s game against Boston, Monday’s contest against Toronto and the...
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis' 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James. Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 12 assists off...
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers' win
November 14 - Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
ESPN
Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win
DETROIT -- — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, Grant Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart...
Yardbarker
Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo has name misspelled on jersey
The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
Yardbarker
Heat power past Hornets, 132-115
Max Strus poured in 31 points and the host Miami Heat had far too much offensive firepower for the Charlotte Hornets to deal with in a 132-115 victory Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 24 points, and Jimmy Butler and reserve Gabe Vincent both posted 20 points as the Heat won their second game in a row after a two-game skid.
Comments / 0